Redmi’s latest A-series smartphone, the Redmi 15A 5G, has gone on sale in India today. The phone was launched last week with a 6.9-inch 120Hz display and a 6,300mAh battery. The Redmi 15A is available for purchase through the company’s India website and Flipkart. Here’s everything you need to know about the Redmi 15A 5G, including its prices, specifications, and availability. Also Read: Redmi Note 15 SE 5G launched in India at Rs 19,999: Specs, features, sale date

Redmi 15A 5G price in India, availability

Redmi 15A 5G can be purchased through mi.com, Flipkart, and Xiaomi retail stores. It is priced at Rs 12,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option, Rs 14,499 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, and Rs 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. Also Read: Xiaomi TV S Mini LED series India launch set for April 15: What to expect

The device comes in three colourways — Amaze Purple, Awesome Blue, and Ace Black. Also Read: Redmi 15A 5G launches under Rs 15,000 with 6300mAh battery; Check full specs

Redmi 15A 5G specifications, features

The Redmi 15A 5G is equipped with a 6.9-inch HD+ display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 800 nits of peak brightness. Internally, it runs on a 2.2GHz octa-core UNISOC T8300 5G chipset, paired with a Mali-G57 GPU, up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The storage can be further expanded using a microSD card up to 2TB.

For photography, the Redmi 15A 5G features a single 32MP rear camera. On the front, it sports a waterdrop notch housing an 8MP camera for selfies and video chats.

The phone is backed by a 6,300mAh battery that supports 15W wired charging and offers 7.5W reverse wired charging. The Redmi 15A 5G runs on Android 16-based Xiaomi HyperOS 3.0. The company promises 4 years of Android updates and 6 years of security patches with the device.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

For security, the Redmi 15A 5G features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It comes with IP52 rating for dust and water resistance. For connectivity, the phone uses dual-SIM 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, and a USB Type-C port. The Redmi 15A 5G also has a 3.5mm headphone jack and a bottom firing speaker with 200% volume boost.