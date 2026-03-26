Reddit new rule: Users with bot-like behavior may need to prove they are human

Reddit is planning to exercise even greater force towards bots on its site. The company would prefer to ensure that most accounts are run by real people. The tech giant is currently working on increasing trust and safety with the development of automated tools and AI-generated content. This update might even force some users to verify that they are human in case their activity is suspicious.

Reason Behind Reddit Targeting Bot Accounts

Bots have now become common on social media sites, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Telegram, X, Reddit, and more. A few are helpful and a lot are spam or misleading. Reddit has observed posts that act in an automated manner. These stories can be too fast or repetitive.

As a way to manage this, Reddit has implemented a way, wherein the platform will recognize these accounts and act accordingly where necessary. This is intended to decrease fake activity and enhance the general user experience.

Reddit is Launching New Bot Labeling System

Reddit will implement a system to mark bot accounts. Automated accounts can now be registered officially by developers who create them. These accounts will then receive a special tag of [APP].

This will help users to easily identify which accounts are bots. It will also provide additional transparency on the platform. Meanwhile, Reddit will keep an eye on the accounts lacking this label, but still exhibiting the bot behavior.

How This System will Work

Should an account seem suspicious, Reddit can request the user to prove they are a human. The company is experimenting with various check-ups. These are fingerprint scans, passkey, or PIN entry to a device.

Reddit is also finding ways to use biometric verification. Individually, some third-party services can assure whether a user is authentic or not, without showing his or her identity. This is to strike the right balance between security and user privacy.

What Happens to Your Account if Verifications Fails

Accounts which do not verify can be restricted. This implies that they might lose some functionality or be restricted to activity. Reddit has however indicated that such checks will be infrequent and the majority of the users will not be involved.

The company is also striving to ensure that it simplifies the process of reporting suspected bots. This will assist Reddit in responding more quickly to suspicious accounts.

Company’s Focus on Real Users

Reddit has made it clear that it is not opposed to any AI use. Users utilize AI tools to write or create contents. The central issue with the platform is the accounts that are fully-automated and deceptive.

The emphasis here is to make sure that behind each account, there is a real person. It is a step in a larger strategy of Reddit to build trust and keep the Internet community healthy.

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What’s Ahead

The new verification system at Reddit demonstrates the company trying to limit the presence of bots. The platform seeks to establish a safer environment by naming bots and verifying suspicious accounts. This step will not change the experience of most users, but it can lead to less spam and better content in the long run.