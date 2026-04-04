Realme’s next Narzo phone teased on Amazon, likely to focus on battery

Realme has started teasing a new Narzo phone in India, and the first glimpse is already up on Amazon. The teaser doesn’t really give away much, but it does make one thing clear — a new Narzo device is coming soon. Also Read: Realme 16 5G launched in India with selfie mirror and 7,000mAh battery: Price, specs, sale date

From what is visible so far, this looks like a budget-focused phone, likely to continue the same approach Realme has followed with its Narzo series. The company has not revealed the exact name yet but confirmed that it will be a successor to the Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G. Also Read: 6 upcoming smartphones in April 2026: OnePlus Nord 6, Realme 16, Oppo Find X9 Ultra, more

What the teaser reveals

The Amazon microsite shows a partial design of the upcoming phone along with a “coming soon” message. There is no official launch date yet, but the listing confirms that availability will be tied to Amazon, which is something Realme has done before as well. Also Read: Realme 16 5G India launch date confirmed: Expected specifications, features

In terms of design, the phone appears to feature a vertical camera layout on the back. Each camera sits inside its own circular ring, which is similar to what we have seen on the previous Narzo models.

That said, the teaser is limited to visuals and branding. Realme has not shared any confirmed specifications at this stage.

What to expect from the new Narzo phone

Since this device is expected to follow the Narzo 80 Lite 5G, the focus is likely to remain on basic performance, large battery, and a smooth display experience.

Early reports suggest the phone could be offered in multiple RAM and storage options. There are also hints that the company may push battery capacity further this time, possibly making it one of the key highlights of the device.

The pricing is still expected to stay in the budget range, which is where the Narzo series has been positioned so far.

A quick look at the current model

The current Narzo 80 Lite 5G comes with a 6.67-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, and has a 6,000mAh battery.

The camera setup includes a 32MP primary sensor, and the phone is priced starting around Rs 10,499 in India. The upcoming model is expected to build on this setup rather than change things completely.

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Launch timeline and availability

There’s no launch date yet, but the teaser hints that more details should be out soon. Some reports are pointing towards a launch in the next few weeks, although nothing has been confirmed. Once launched, the phone is expected to go on sale through Amazon and Realme India website.