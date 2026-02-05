Realme P4 Power first sales starts in India today: Check deals, discounts, and how to claim it under Rs 25,000

Realme P4 Power is up for its first sale in India today, revealing some of the best deals and discounts to grab. The smartphone was introduced last week and gained popularity for its massive 10,00mAh battery capacity. If you are looking for a smartphone with long battery life, consider the Realme P4 Power, which offers strong performance and features.

Realme P4 Power Sale Date and Availability

The first sale of Realme P4 Power begins in India today at 12:00 PM IST. The device is available for purchase via the company’s official online store and e-commerce site Flipkart. You can also purchase it via other selected offline stores across India. It is available in three color options, including TransSilver, TransOrange, and TransBlue.

Realme P4 Power Price in India

The Realme P4 Power is priced at Rs 25,999 for the 8GB+128GB storage variant. However, the 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB is available at Rs 27,999 and Rs 30,000, respectively.

Realme P4 Power Launch Offers

As part of the launch offers, Realme is providing a four-year battery warranty with the P4 Power. Buyers can also get six months of no-cost EMI options. An exchange bonus of Rs 1,000 is available, along with an instant bank discount of Rs 2,000 on eligible cards.

Realme P4 Power Specifications

The Realme P4 Power features a large 6.8-inch 1.5K curved display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It supports HDR10+ and offers peak brightness of up to 6,500 nits. The phone has a curved-edge design and supports over one billion colours. It measures 9.08mm in thickness and weighs 219 grams. The device also comes with IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Camera

The smartphone includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 main camera with optical image stabilisation and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. On the front, it has a 16-megapixel camera that supports 4K video recording. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra processor, built on a 4nm process. A large vapour chamber helps with thermal control during heavy usage.

Battery

The highlight of the Realme P4 Power is its 10,001mAh battery. Realme claims it can deliver long hours of video playback, gaming, and standby time. The phone supports 80W fast charging and 27W reverse wired charging. It runs Realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16, with long-term software and security update support.

