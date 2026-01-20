Realme P4 Power 5G launch date in India confirmed with a HUGE 10,001mAh battery: Check details

If you think that the phone launches are over for this month, then know there are still a couple of launches to come. Now, Realme has announced that it is all set to launch the Realme P4 Power 5G in India with a massive 10,001mAh battery. The tech giant has confirmed the massive battery phone will debut on January 29th at 12 PM IST. Also Read: Realme Buds Clip Open-Ear Earbuds Coming To India Soon: What To Expect

Moreover, it is also confirmed that the device will be available via e-commerce website Flipkart and Realme’s official website. What else do we know so far? From specifications, features, to expected price, check everything here. Also Read: Realme P4 Power 5G Confirmed To Launch In India Soon; It May Pack A Massive 10,000mAh Battery

Realme P4 Power 5G: Expected Specifications And Features

With this massive battery, Realme obviously have several claims to make. The tech giant says that the Realme P4 Power 5G will offer up to two hours of gaming “while retaining around 86 percent battery.” Overall, the Realme P4 Power 5G is said to offer up to 32.5 hours of video playback. Moreover, it may feature a 1.5k resolution 4D curve+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate. Also Read: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: Top Smartphone Deals That You Shouldn't Miss

What else? It will ship with Realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16. Plus, the Realme P4 Power 5G will offer three years of OS upgrades and four years of security updates. It will be available in three colour options – TransOrange, TransSilver, and TransBlue.

Apart from these, the rest of the details are still unknown. However, a tipster, Sanju Choudhar,y has suggested that the phone could be powered by the MediaTek 7400 Ultra chipset. Plus, it may get a 50MP main camera with OIS, along with an 8MP ultra-wide camera. On the front, it has a 16MP selfie camera. It is tipped to get an IP68 + IP69 rating against dust and water splash, and it may also weigh 219 grams.

Realme P4 Power 5G Expected Price

Based on the leak, the Realme P4 Power may also be priced at Rs 37,999, the tipster suggested. However, it is suggested to be the MRP price of the box, while the launch price could be lower than this.