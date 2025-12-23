Realme Narzo 90x 5G Sale Begins in India Today: Price, Launch Offers, and Discount Deals Explained

Realme’s budget segment smartphone, Narzo 90X 5G is up for its first sale today, revealing several bank offers, discounts, and deals. The device was launched few days back with features like MediaTek Dimensity 6300, 7,000mAh battery, and more. If you are looking to replace your old phone, but doesn’t want to spend much, then now is the right time to purchase Realme Nrazo 90X 5G. The smartphone is positioned to attract budget-conscious buyers and tech enthusiasts who don’t want to break their bank

Realme Narzo 90x 5G Price in India and Offers

The first sale of Realme Nrazo 90X 5G starts today at 12:00 PM via e-commerce site Amazon, offering various bank offers and discounts. The device is available in two storage variants, including the base 6GB RAM + 128GB, which is priced at Rs 13,999. However, the higher variant of 8GB RAM + 128GB is available at Rs 15,499 in India.

As part of the introductory offer, Amazon is offering a discount coupon of Rs 2000. The same offer is available on Realme’s official store. After applying this discount, the effective price will be down to Rs 11,999 for 6GB variant and Rs 13,499 for the 8GB variant.

The device is available in Nitro Blue and Flash Blue color options, sold via Amazon and Realme India’s online platform.

Realme Narzo 90X 5G Specifications

Under the hood, the Realme Narzo 90X 5G is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with a Mali G57 MC2 GPU, up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. For display, the device features a 6.80-inch LCD display with a 720 x 1,570 pixel resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, peak brightness of 1,200 nits, and 83 percent DCI-P3 color gamut. The phone runs on Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0.

As far as photography is concerned, the Realme Narzo 90X 5G packs a dual rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX852 main sensor and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. For clicking selfies, you will get an 8-megapixel front camera.

Powering the phone is a massive 000mAh “Titan” battery supporting 60W wired fast charging. Additionally, the phone comes with an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance, enhancing durability.