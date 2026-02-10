Realme 16 Pro Series, Realme 15 price hike in India? Know how much you have to pay

If you were planning to buy a new Realme smartphone, you may want to check the pricing of these phones before heading to the checkout page. The tech giant has reportedly increased the prices of its Realme 16 Pro lineup along with the Realme 15 in India, and the jump is not exactly small. Also Read: Realme returns under OPPO: What’s changing and what stays the same

According to tipster Abhishek Yadav, a revised pricing notice has been circulated to retail partners, suggesting that some variants have become costlier by as much as Rs 4,000. While Realme has not officially announced the revision yet, the updated prices are said to be effective from February 11. Also Read: Best budget smartphones under Rs 20,000 you can buy today

Which Phones Are Getting Costlier?

The reported hike impacts three smartphones, the Realme 15 5G, Realme 16 Pro 5G, and the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G, across all storage variants. The Realme 15 is said to see a Rs 3,000 increase. Similarly, the Realme 16 Pro lineup is also expected to get pricier by the same margin. The biggest change appears to be with the Realme 16 Pro+, where prices may go up by Rs 4,000 depending on the variant.

It must be noted that as of now, these devices continue to be listed at their launch prices on the official website. That means, it is still unclear whether the price will get a hike or not.

Why Realme is expected to hike price?

The reported circular mentions “unavoidable” reasons behind the adjustment, mainly rising costs of memory, chipsets, and other smartphone components. This isn’t an isolated situation. The broader smartphone industry has been dealing with increasing component prices, especially for RAM and storage. With growing demand for AI infrastructure, chipmakers are prioritising high-bandwidth memory for data centres, leaving less supply for consumer electronics.

For smartphone brands, absorbing these costs becomes difficult, particularly as devices now ship with higher base storage and RAM than before. Eventually, part of that burden gets passed on to buyers.