PS6 price leak suggests $699 tag, but it may not be as high as it looks

There has been a lot of talk around the PlayStation 6, even though the console is still a few years away from launch. The latest discussion is around its expected price, with leaks suggesting it could arrive at around $699 in global markets. Compared to the PlayStation 5, which launched at $499.99, this looks like a noticeable jump. Also Read: Sony PS5 price hike announced; Here is how much it will cost in your country

That has naturally led to mixed reactions. Some feel the price is too high, while others think it might still make sense once you look at how console pricing has changed over time. Also, nothing has been confirmed yet by Sony. Also Read: Sony may sell TV business stake to TCL; what it means for you?

What the leak is actually saying

The $699 number is coming from leaks and discussions happening online, so it’s not something official yet. One estimate suggests the console could cost around $760 to build, which means Sony may price it slightly lower and absorb some of the cost at launch. Also Read: Spider-Man’s phone choice sparks debate after Brand New Day trailer

That is something Sony has done before. Earlier PlayStation consoles have also been sold close to cost in the beginning, with the company making money later through games and services.

There are also early hints about the hardware. Some early details also point to a 1TB Gen5 SSD and a version without a disc drive, but again, these are still based on reports.

Why the pricing may not feel as high

If you compare it with the PS5’s launch price, it does look like a big jump at first. But things have changed a bit since then.

The PS5 itself has become more expensive over time. In several regions, its price has already gone up and is now closer to $650. So if the PS6 launches at $699, the gap between the two generations does not look as wide.

At the same time, hardware costs have increased. Components like storage and chips cost more now, and that usually shows up in the final price of the console.

Sony’s usual approach with consoles

Sony has followed a similar pattern across generations. New consoles are often priced in a way that keeps them competitive, even if the company doesn’t make much on the hardware initially.

Most of the money is usually made later through game sales, subscriptions, and accessories, so the launch price doesn’t tell the full story on its own.

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What to expect going ahead

The PS6 is still expected to be some time away, possibly around 2027 or later. That leaves a lot of room for changes in pricing and hardware. Things like component costs, market demand, and competition can all affect the final price. The $699 figure just gives a rough idea. The final price will depend on how Sony decides to position the console closer to launch.