PS6 launch delayed to 2029? Memory shortage may push Sony’s plans

Sony's next-generation gaming console — the PlayStation 6 — may not launch next year as previously reported. New leaks suggest that the much-awaited PS6 could get delayed to 2028 or even 2029. The delay could be a result of the ongoing memory shortages linked to rising AI demand.

While Sony has not officially shared anything about the PS6 so far, multiple reports claim that the console is in active development.

What the new reports say

As per a latest Bloomberg report, Sony is reconsidering the launch timeline for the next PlayStation console. While earlier leaks pointed to a possible 2027 launch, the new timeline could push it back by at least a year or two at most.

The report cites the main reason for the delay to be a global shortage of RAM and memory chips. It further says that AI companies are consuming a large share of memory production, eventually driving up prices. Bloomberg mentioned that DRAM prices have soared high in recent months as tech companies invest heavily in AI infrastructure.

An earlier report from Insider Gaming suggested that the chip crisis could affect the launch timeline of next-generation gaming consoles from both Sony and Microsoft.

Why memory is important for consoles

Modern gaming consoles run heavy loads of tasks, requiring high-speed memory for performance. When memory supply declines and prices increase, it directly affects manufacturing costs. As per Bloomberg, major memory makers have shifted focus towards high-bandwidth memory used in AI hardware, limiting availability for other products.

If Sony delays the PS6 beyond 2027, it would break its usual release pattern. The company has earlier launched a new gaming console roughly every seven years. The PlayStation 5 launched back in 2020, which would have made 2027 the year for the next-generation release.

What this means for PS5 owners

If the PS6 gets delayed to 2028 or 2029, it would extend the PS5’s life cycle — longer than previous generations. This means the current console could receive longer support, more cross-generation titles, and possible hardware revisions before a new generation arrives.

Sony has not confirmed any development yet. For now, the launch timelines are heavily based on reports and leaks. However, if the memory shortage continues, it could affect the release of next PlayStation console.