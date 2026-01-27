PS6 launch could be years away as Sony looks to extend PS5 era

With the PlayStation 5 now several years old, attention has slowly started shifting to what Sony might do next. In the past, PlayStation consoles have followed a seven to eight year cycle, which is why many expected the PlayStation 6 to arrive around 2027 or 2028. But new reports suggest that timeline may be slipping further than many expected. Also Read: PS6, Next Xbox Launch Could Face Possible Delay As RAM Prices Rise

According to recent industry analysis, Sony could delay the PS6 launch until as late as 2029 or even 2030, extending the PS5’s lifespan in the process. Also Read: From GTA 6 to Wolverine: Biggest upcoming PS5 games in 2026

Why Sony might slow things down

The biggest reason being discussed is cost. Hardware prices across the industry have gone up sharply, especially memory and storage. RAM prices are soaring, largely because major manufacturers are prioritising AI data centres over consumer electronics. That squeeze affects everything from GPUs to smartphones, and consoles aren’t immune.

Launching a next-generation console during a period of inflated component costs could push prices beyond what most gamers are comfortable paying. By waiting longer, Sony may be hoping that supply stabilises and costs cool down, allowing it to price the PS6 more sensibly when it finally arrives.

Extending the PS5 era

This delay isn’t just about avoiding high prices. Analysts believe Sony is confident that the PS5 still has plenty of life left. Strong sales of first-party titles, steady third-party support, and ongoing hardware revisions mean the current console can comfortably carry Sony through the rest of the decade.

Senior research analyst David Gibson has suggested that Sony expects to “extend the PS5 lifecycle,” giving the company room to delay the PS6 without hurting its business. If true, this would mirror past moments where Sony refreshed a console twice within a generation rather than rushing into something new.

What gamers think about the delay

Unsurprisingly, reactions are mixed. Some players feel delaying the PS6 won’t solve much if memory prices stay high long-term. Others are perfectly fine sticking with their PS5s for several more years, especially if games continue to scale well and prices come down over time.

There’s also speculation that Microsoft may face similar challenges with its next Xbox, meaning the entire console generation could stretch longer than usual.

Nothing official yet

It’s important to note that Sony hasn’t announced the PS6 at all, let alone a release window. So for now, this remains informed speculation rather than confirmation.

Still, if these reports hold true, the PlayStation 5 may be Sony’s main console for much longer than originally expected – and honestly, many gamers don’t seem too upset about that.