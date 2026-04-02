PS6 handheld could beat Xbox Series S in power, leak suggests

There have been a lot of leaks around the PlayStation 6 lately, but now people are also talking about a possible handheld version. Reports suggest Sony could be bringing back a proper handheld again, and this time it may not just be about portability. Also Read: PS6 price leak suggests $699 tag, but it may not be as high as it looks

One thing that’s catching attention in these leaks is the claim that the handheld could be more powerful than the Xbox Series S in some areas. That’s not something you usually expect from a handheld device. Also Read: Sony PS5 price hike announced; Here is how much it will cost in your country

What the leak is suggesting

According to discussions from known insiders on forums like NeoGAF, the PS6 handheld is expected to offer better performance in areas like ray tracing and overall graphics processing. Also Read: Sony may sell TV business stake to TCL; what it means for you?

The claim is that its GPU could be slightly ahead in standard graphics performance and significantly ahead when it comes to ray tracing and path tracing. These features mainly come down to how games look and feel. Better ray tracing and graphics performance basically mean games can look a bit more realistic, especially when it comes to lighting and shadows.

There are also talks about Sony working on a new upscaling system. This could help games still look clear even if they’re not running at full resolution, which actually matters more on a smaller handheld screen.

How it compares to Xbox Series S

The Xbox Series S is currently the more affordable console in Microsoft’s lineup. It is designed to deliver decent performance without pushing the price too high. While it is not as powerful as the Series X, it still handles modern games quite well.

If a handheld device is able to match or even go slightly ahead of the Series S in some areas, it changes expectations around what handheld gaming can offer.

At the same time, it is important to remember that this comparison is based on early leaks. Real-world performance can still depend on optimisation, game support, and thermal limits of a handheld device.

What kind of device this could be

There is still no clear answer on what exactly this handheld will be. As for the device itself, it could be something similar to older PlayStation handhelds, or maybe a hybrid that works alongside the main console.

Some reports also say it might be able to run PlayStation 5 games, just at lower resolutions to balance performance and battery. That would make it closer to a proper gaming device rather than something that depends only on streaming.

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What to keep in mind

At this point, everything is still based on early leaks and discussions. Sony has not confirmed anything about a PS6 handheld yet. The timeline is also not fixed. The PS6 itself is expected around 2027 or later, so there is still time before we see how all of this actually shapes up.