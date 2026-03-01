PS Plus monthly games for March confirmed: Full list and release date

Sony has confirmed the PlayStation Plus Monthly Games lineup for March. As announced by Sony, four titles will be available to subscribers starting March 3. These games can be claimed by members across the Essential, Extra, and Deluxe tiers and will remain playable as long as the subscription stays active. Also Read: Man accidentally accesses 7,000 DJI vacuums while testing PS5 controller hack

Members have until March 2 to add February's games to their library before they rotate out.

Full list of March PS Plus games

The March lineup includes:

PGA Tour 2K25 (PS5)

Monster Hunter Rise (PS4, PS5)

Slime Rancher 2 (PS5)

The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Gold Road (PS4, PS5)

The selection covers sports, action RPG, farming simulation, and online fantasy.

PGA Tour 2K25 and Monster Hunter Rise

PGA Tour 2K25 leads the lineup for PS5 users. The game includes three major championships: The PGA Championship, The U.S. Open, and The Open Championship. It also features a MyCareer mode with skill progression and player customisation options. Online multiplayer is supported.

Monster Hunter Rise arrives on both PS4 and PS5. The game follows the familiar format of hunting large monsters, crafting gear from collected materials, and upgrading equipment. The game can be played solo or with up to three other players in co-op. There are 14 different weapon types to choose from, each changing how combat feels and plays.

Slime Rancher 2 and ESO Gold Road

Slime Rancher 2 is available on PS5. It builds on the first game’s farming and exploration setup. Players explore a new location called Rainbow Island, collect slimes, gather resources, and expand their ranch.

The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Gold Road brings a major chapter of the long-running MMO to subscribers. The expansion introduces a new storyline and region, along with additional systems for character customisation. It is available on both PS4 and PS5.

Last chance for February games

As noted in Sony’s announcement, players have until March 2 to claim February’s Monthly Games, which include Undisputed, Subnautica: Below Zero, Ultros, and Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown.

The March games will be available to download from March 3 until April 6.