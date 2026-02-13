PS Plus Game Catalogue for February adds Spider-Man 2 and 9 more games: Check full list

PS Plus Game Catalogue Adds Spider-Man 2 and More This Month: Check Full Lineup Also Read: Keanu Reeves’ John Wick is getting a full AAA game: Platforms, combat style, and details

Sony has officially revealed the February update for the PlayStation Plus Game Catalogue. As confirmed on the PlayStation Blog, a total of 10 new games are being added for Extra and Premium members this month. The full lineup will be available starting February 17. Also Read: 7 best budget ANC earbuds under Rs 5,000

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 leads the lineup

The biggest addition this month is Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 for PS5. The game brings back Peter Parker and Miles Morales and allows players to switch between the two as the story unfolds. Set in an expanded version of New York, the game introduces Venom as the central antagonist. It also adds new traversal mechanics and abilities, including the Web Wings, which make movement across the city faster and more fluid.

For players who skipped it at launch, this will likely be the main highlight of the February catalogue.

Racing, exploration and story-driven titles

Also joining the list is the Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown for PS5. The game focuses on open-world racing with online competition and a wide range of licensed cars.

On the adventure side, Neva arrives for PS4 and PS5. The game follows a young woman and a wolf companion travelling through a world that is slowly changing. Meanwhile, Season: A Letter to the Future offers a quieter experience built around exploration and recording memories before a mysterious event reshapes the world.

RPGs and other additions

Two entries from the Monser Hunter Stories series are also part of the February lineup. Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin and Monster Hunter Stories will be available on PS4.

Other additions include Venba for PS5, Echoes of the End: Enhanced Edition for PS5, and Rugby 25 for both PS4 and PS5.

For Premium members, Disney Pixar WALL-E has been added as this month’s classic title.

Available from February 17

All 10 games will go live on February 17 for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium members. As usual, these titles will remain part of the Game Catalogue until Sony rotates them out in a future update.