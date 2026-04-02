PS Plus April 2026 games revealed after delay: Full list and release date

After a slight delay, Sony has finally confirmed the April lineup for PlayStation Plus monthly games. As expected, the list includes three titles that will be available across all subscription tiers. The games will be available to claim starting April 7 and will remain in the library till early May. If you have an active subscription, you can add them to your account and play them anytime, as long as the membership is active. Also Read: PS6 price leak suggests $699 tag, but it may not be as high as it looks

What’s included this month

The April lineup includes three games: Lords of the Fallen, Tomb Raider I-III Remastered, and Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream. Also Read: Sony PS5 price hike announced; Here is how much it will cost in your country

This time, the selection mostly sticks to action and adventure titles, with a mix of a newer release and some older games that have been brought back with updates. Also Read: Sony may sell TV business stake to TCL; what it means for you?

Lords of the Fallen

Lords of the Fallen is an action RPG built around combat and exploration. It’s set in a dark fantasy world where you play as a warrior trying to take down a powerful demon god.

The combat here needs some patience and timing, so it’s not the easiest game to get into. But if you like that kind of challenge, it works well. You also get different character classes and weapons, so you can play it your own way.

Tomb Raider I-III Remastered

This one brings back the original Tomb Raider games in a remastered version. You get all three titles along with their expansions and extra content.

The gameplay is mostly the same, but the visuals have been updated. There’s also an option to switch back to the old graphics if you want that original feel. For those who haven’t played these games before, it’s a chance to experience them on modern systems.

Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream

The third game is Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream. It is based on the anime series and is more focused on co-op gameplay.

You can team up with other players and take on missions together. There are multiple characters to choose from, each with their own role, so the gameplay doesn’t feel repetitive.

What about last month’s games

If you haven’t claimed March’s lineup yet, there is still a small window. Games like Monster Hunter Rise and The Elder Scrolls Online Collection are available until April 6.

Once added to your library, these games stay with you as long as your PlayStation Plus subscription is active.

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What to keep in mind

The April lineup is now confirmed after the delay, and all three games will be available from April 7. As always, it makes sense to add them to your library even if you don’t plan to play them right away, since you can come back to them later as long as your subscription continues.