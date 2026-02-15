comscore
  • Powerful laptops under Rs 40,000 you can buy in 2026 with Windows 11 and 16GB RAM

Looking for the best laptops under Rs 40,000? Check top budget laptops with SSD storage, latest processors, Windows 11, and good performance for students and office work.

Edited By: Deepti Ratnam| Published By: Deepti Ratnam| Published: Feb 15, 2026, 10:32 AM (IST)

HP 15

HP 15 is priced at Rs 40,990. It runs on a 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U processor with 12GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD. The laptop has a 15.6-inch Full HD anti-glare micro-edge display and comes with Windows 11. It includes M365 Basic for one year, Office 24, a Full HD camera with shutter, comes in Silver color, and weighs 1.59kg.

ASUS Vivobook Go 14

ASUS Vivobook Go 14 costs Rs 37,032. It comes with AMD Ryzen 5 7520U processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD. The device has a 14-inch Full HD display with 1920 x 1080 resolution and runs Windows 11. It includes Office Home 2024, M365 Basic for one year, AMD Radeon iGPU, comes in black color, and weighs 1.38kg.

Acer Aspire Lite

Acer Aspire Lite is priced at Rs 35,990. It is powered by Intel Core i3 13th Gen 1305U processor with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD. The laptop has a 15.6-inch Full HD display and runs Windows 11 Home. It comes in Steel Gray color, has a metal body, 36WHR battery, and weighs 1.59kg.

ASUS Vivobook 15

ASUS Vivobook 15 is available at Rs 37,990. It runs on Intel Core i3 13th Gen 1315U processor with 12GB RAM and 512GB SSD. The laptop features a 15.6-inch Full HD display and Windows 11. It includes Office Home 2024, Intel UHD iGPU, 42WHrs battery, comes in Cool Silver color, and weighs 1.7kg.

Lenovo V15

Lenovo V15 is priced at Rs 39,990. It features Intel Core i3 13th Gen processor with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD. The laptop has a 15.6-inch Full HD anti-glare display with 1920x1080 resolution and 250 nits brightness. It runs Windows 11 Home, includes Office 2024, comes in Iron Grey color with 1-year onsite warranty, and weighs 1.65kg.

HP 255 G10 Laptop

HP 255 G10 Laptop costs Rs 37,999. It comes with Ryzen 3 7335U processor, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and 512GB SSD storage. The device has a 15.6-inch Full HD screen and runs Windows 11. It includes HDMI and USB-C ports for connectivity.

DELL PRO 15 2025

DELL PRO 15 (2025) is available at Rs 37,999. It is powered by AMD Ryzen 5 7520U quad-core processor with 8GB DDR5 RAM and 512GB SSD. The laptop features AMD Radeon 610M graphics and a 15.6-inch Full HD display. It runs Windows 11 Pro, has a backlit keyboard, comes in black color, and weighs 1.5kg.

