POCO X8 Pro series price details appear on Xiaomi website ahead of launch

POCO’s upcoming X8 Pro series appears to be moving closer to launch, with new leaks revealing pricing and colour options for the phones. The POCO X8 Pro and POCO X8 Pro Max have already surfaced on certification platforms in markets such as India and Singapore. Now, a promotional listing spotted on a European Xiaomi website has offered a clearer look at how the phones could be positioned. Also Read: OPPO Find X9s India launch confirmed with MediaTek’s Dimensity 9500s chipset

POCO X8 Pro series pricing, storage options spotted

The pricing details were first spotted on the Xiaomi Belgium website, according to reports. The listing has since been taken down, but not before key details were noted. Also Read: Valentine’s Day gift guide: Best Bluetooth speakers for music-loving couples

As per the listing, the POCO X8 Pro Max could launch in Europe with a starting price of EUR 529 (approx. Rs 56,600) for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. A higher-end version with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage was shown with a price tag of EUR 579 (approx. Rs 62,000).

The standard POCO X8 Pro appears to be positioned lower. It was listed at EUR 399 (around Rs 42,700) for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage option. The 8GB + 512GB variant was priced at EUR 449 (about Rs 48,000), while the top-end 12GB + 512GB version carried a price of EUR 479 (around Rs 51,300). While these prices are for Europe, they give a rough idea of how the phones may be placed in the lineup.

POCO X8 Pro series colour options, design details

The same listing also revealed colour choices. Both the POCO X8 Pro and POCO X8 Pro Max were shown in black, white, and green colour options.

Both phones appear to follow the same design. Leaked renders show a dual rear camera setup inside a pill-shaped camera module, along with an LED flash. On the front, a hole-punch cutout is visible for the selfie camera.

The phones are shown with flat frames, and antenna lines can be seen running along the sides. The power button and volume controls are shown on the right side, which matches POCO’s recent design choices.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

Trending Now

POCO X8 Pro series specs (expected)

POCO has not confirmed any specifications so far. Based on earlier reports, the POCO X8 Pro is said to use the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 chipset. The POCO X8 Pro Max is tipped to come with the MediaTek Dimensity 9500s processor. Both chipsets were announced at MediaTek’s Tech Day event in Delhi recently.