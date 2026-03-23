POCO X8 Pro and POCO X8 Pro Max sale starts in India with big offers

POCO launched its mid-premium smartphone series in India recently, dubbed POCO X8 Pro series. The lineup includes two devices, including POCO X8 Pro and POCO X8 Pro Max, catering to buyers who are looking to update their smartphones without spending a hefty amount. The tech giant is starting the sale of its latest X series devices via e-commerce, Flipkart, revealing deals and discounts. Also Read: Poco X8 Pro Max goes premium this time: Is the price justified?

Both phones focus on performance and battery life. Also Read: POCO X8 Pro, X8 Pro Max launched in India with up to 9,000mAh battery: Price, specs

POCO X8 Pro Series First Sale

The POCO X8 Pro series is up for its first sale, today through Flipkart at 12:00 PM. The sale will reveal deals, discounts, offers, and no-cost EMI options for buyers.

POCO X8 Pro Series Price, Deals, Discounts, and Offers

The POCO X8 Pro starts at Rs 32,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model. The 12GB RAM version is priced at Rs 35,999. There is also a special Iron Man Edition priced at Rs 37,999.

The POCO X8 Pro Max starts at Rs 42,999 for the 12GB and 256GB variant. The top model with 512GB storage costs Rs 46,999. Buyers can get a bank discount of Rs 3,000 using cards from select banks. This makes the deal more attractive for early buyers.

POCO X8 Pro Max Specifications

Under the hood, the POCO X8 Pro Max is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500s processor, built on a 3nm process. The phone comes with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage.

For display, it has a 6.83 inch AMOLED screen with 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen supports high brightness and smooth scrolling. For cooling, the phone uses a large heat dissipation system to handle heavy usage like gaming.

As far as camera features are concerned, the device includes a 50MP main camera with OIS and an 8MP ultra wide lens. For selfies, it has a 20MP front camera. The phone supports 4K video recording.

One of the key highlights is the 9000mAh battery, which comes with a support of 100W fast charging along with reverse charging.

POCO X8 Pro Specifications

The POCO X8 Pro comes with a slightly lower but still powerful MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

It features a 6.59 inch AMOLED display with the same 120Hz refresh rate. The battery capacity is 6500mAh with 100W fast charging support. The camera setup is similar to the Pro Max model. It includes a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra wide lens, and a 20MP front camera.

FAQs

What is the first sale date of POCO X8 Pro series?

The sale starts today at 12 pm in India.

Where can you buy the POCO X8 Pro series?

Buyers can grab it on the e-commerce site Flipkart.

What is the starting price of POCO X8 Pro?

It is Rs 32,999.

What is the battery of POCO X8 Pro Max?

It comes with a 9000mAh battery.

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What processor is used in POCO X8 Pro series?

It uses MediaTek Dimensity processors.