This new Android handheld swaps a thumbstick for a knob: Here’s what it does

Android gaming handhelds usually follow a familiar formula. Two sticks, a D-pad, face buttons, and that’s about it. But a new device from GameMT is trying something slightly different. It’s called the Pocket Super Knob 5000, and yes, it comes with an actual rotary knob on the front.

The device was first spotted in promo material shared by Retro Gaming With Deadfred on X. While the name may sound unusual, the hardware underneath is fairly simple.

The hardware inside

The Pocket Super Knob 5000 is said to feature a 5-inch full-HD display and run on the MediaTek Helio G85 processor. That’s not a new chip. It’s been around for a few years and is typically seen in entry-level gaming devices. Performance is expected to be enough for older Android titles and systems around the PSP range, but not much beyond that.

The handheld reportedly includes Hall effect controls and a slim body measuring around 13.2mm thick. It is also said to weigh close to 200 grams. A metal backplate is also mentioned, which should help with heat management during longer gaming sessions.

So what’s with the knob?

Instead of a second thumbstick, GameMT has placed a rotary dial on the right side of the console. From the images shared online, the knob does not seem to be meant for in-game controls. Instead, it appears to be linked to performance settings.

The LED lights around the dial point to different power modes. Users may be able to turn the knob to switch between battery-saving and higher-performance settings. It doesn’t seem to work like the crank on the Playdate console, which is used directly in gameplay.

If it responds quickly, it could be a practical way to balance battery life and performance without digging into menus.

Launch timeline and pricing

The Pocket Super Knob 5000 is expected to go on sale in April. Pricing has not been announced yet. With the Helio G85 inside and the overall hardware on offer, this device is not expected to be positioned as a high-end handheld.

GameMT has previously launched more affordable gaming devices, including the E3 Vigor. This new model appears to follow a similar approach but with a different design choice to stand out.

Whether the knob ends up being useful or just a visual difference remains to be seen. For now, it is at least something different in a market where most devices look the same.