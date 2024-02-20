Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met Samsung Southwest Asia’s President and CEO, J.B. Park, at the UP Ground Breaking Ceremony 4.0 (GBC 4.0) and experienced Samsung’s latest ‘Galaxy AI’ tech.

Park briefed some of the features of the Galaxy AI and highlighted Samsung engineers’ contribution to PM Modi. He also talked about the 28-year journey of Samsung in Noida, India.

Samsung, for the unversed, has the world’s largest mobile manufacturing plant in Noida. It also has two R&D centres. Hence, most Samsung devices are made locally.

Samsung’s Galaxy AI suite comes with a slew of special features for Samsung users. These features were first introduced with the Samsung Galaxy S24 Series. Following are some of the notable Galaxy AI features.

Generative AI Edit – The feature allows users to edit images on the move. And it’s not just your traditional editing, but rather you can erase or movie object the photos even after clicking them.

Live translate and Transcription assist – Samsung’s Live translate and Transcription assist are handy tools as they can translate and transcribe messages for you. Users can also get a transcription of the voice-recorded messages offering added convenience.

Note Assist – The Note Assist feature helps you organize and summarise notes on your phone.

Instant Slow Mo – This is a unique feature as it lets you make any footage a slow motion video by just long pressing on it. It adds extra frames to make it smoother.

Chat Assist – Chat Assist will give typing suggestions to help you type better. This is another AI feature to let users converse better.

AI Zoom – As the name suggests, the feature is for the camera’s zoom lens. It reduces shake and pixelization using the ProVisual engine.

Samsung Galaxy AI for phones is only available to select top-end Samsung devices. Following are the devices that have Samsung translate – Samsung Galaxy S24 Series, Galaxy S23 Series (including Galaxy S23 FE), Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5, and Galaxy Tab S9 Series.

—Written with inputs from IANS