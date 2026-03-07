comscore
  • Pixel 10a vs Pixel 9a: What’s actually new in Google’s latest budget phone?

Google’s Pixel 10a brings minor upgrades over the Pixel 9a. Here’s a quick comparison to help you decide whether it’s worth upgrading.

Edited By: Shubham Arora| Published By: Shubham Arora| Published: Mar 07, 2026, 09:00 AM (IST)

Pixel 10a vs Pixel 9a Overview

Google’s new Pixel 10a is now available in India, but the upgrade story is confusing. It looks almost identical to the Pixel 9a on paper. Here’s a quick breakdown of what’s actually new and what hasn’t changed.

Display Size and Protection

Both phones feature a 6.3-inch OLED display with a 60-120Hz refresh rate. However, the Pixel 10a now uses Gorilla Glass 7i instead of Gorilla Glass 3, offering better protection against scratches and accidental drops.

Brighter Display on Pixel 10a

The Pixel 10a improves brightness levels. It supports 2,000 nits high brightness and 3,000 nits peak HDR brightness, compared to 1,800 and 2,700 nits on the Pixel 9a, making outdoor a little better.

Contrast and Visual Quality

Google also improved contrast on the Pixel 10a’s display. The panel now offers a contrast ratio above 2,000,000:1, which is roughly double the Pixel 9a’s rating and should deliver deeper blacks in darker scenes.

Charging Gets Faster

Both phones carry the same 5,100mAh battery. However, the Pixel 10a charges faster at 30W wired and 10W wireless speeds, compared to 23W wired and 7.5W wireless charging on the Pixel 9a.

Performance Remains the Same

There’s no processor upgrade this year. The Pixel 10a uses the same Tensor G4 chip as the Pixel 9a, paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, meaning overall performance remains largely unchanged.

Cameras and AI Features

Camera hardware remains identical: a 48MP main sensor, 13MP ultrawide, and a 13MP selfie camera. The Pixel 10a does gain newer AI tools like Camera Coach, Auto Best Take, and Macro Focus.

Should You Upgrade

If you already own the Pixel 9a, the 10a isn’t a major upgrade. With similar performance, cameras, and battery, the older model -- now selling for under Rs 40,000 -- may still be the better value.