Perplexity Pro no longer free on Airtel: What existing users need to know

Bharti Airtel has made an official announcement to cancel one of its most talked-about digital benefits, the Perplexity Pro subscription for its users. Although, many users are shocked with the move, the decision is in line with the initial terms of the company. The offer was not framed as an ongoing freebie and the fact of its departure had already announced a long time ago when the offer was initially announced.

The Airtel Perplexity Pro Offer Dropped from Airtel

The Airtel Perplexity Pro offer was launched in 2025 as a temporary advantage in Airtel. Since its launch, Airtel explicitly wrote in its terms and conditions that the offer would expire on January 16, 2026. Just as was promised, the advantage has now been taken out of the prepaid plan listing of the telecom company. Current and new Airtel subscribers will no longer be able to access Perplexity Pro by quickly claiming it, despite the value of their plans.

What Will Happen to Users

Those customers who would have redeemed the Perplexity Pro before the deadline will still be enjoying the service. The access can be used for one year on the same date of activation, although the offer already does not exist. The subscription benefit, which had reached an estimated of 17,000 at its best, was among the most valuable digital add-ons at Airtel.

Another Freebie is Given in the Place of the Old One

Airtel introduced a new digital benefit to its customers shortly after the offer of Perplexity Pro was canceled. The telecommunication company is currently offering Adobe Express Premium free of charge. This advantage is offered on prepaid mobile and fixed broadband plans, without requiring any minimum plan, provided that the service is maintained.

Significant Billing Notice to Perplexity Pro Users

Perplexity Pro users had to enter billing information when they activated it. In case the subscription is not cancelled after the free trial is over, then it will automatically renew at a fee. Customers that do not intend to use the service anymore must make sure they cancel on time so as not to incur unwanted costs.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source