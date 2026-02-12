‘Patil Effect’ and now Ghose: How Anthropic is building an Indian powerhouse to disrupt Big Tech

Anthropic is aiming to expand globally, and as a result, the AI firm has started focusing on India as well. The company has appointed Irina Ghose as Managing Director for its India operations. Anthropic is known for its Claude AI models – which is becoming increasingly popular globally, while also making India a priority market. Also Read: Wall Street's new nightmare? This Indian brain triggered a market Tsunami: What is the 'Patil Effect'?

Ghose shared her appointment news on LinkedIn. The hiring couldn’t come at a better time as AI adoption in India is growing rapidly. AI tools are in demand across numerous internet users and enterprises. Also Read: This ChatGPT feature can build full reports for you

The leadership build-up in India also comes at a time when Anthropic has been making headlines globally. Rahul Patil, who took over as Chief Technology Officer at Anthropic in October 2025, is being credited with shaping the company’s latest Claude release. The update reportedly unsettled investors and led to sharp sell-offs in technology stocks earlier this month.

Who is Irina Ghose?

Irin Ghose hails from Bengaluru and has over three decades of experience in the technology sector. She completed Electrical Engineering from IIT (Banaras Hindu University) and later acquired an MBA degree from XLRI Jamshedpur.

Before joining Anthropic, Ghose spent 24 years at Microsoft. She most recently served as Managing Director for Microsoft India. In that role, she worked with enterprises across banking, healthcare, manufacturing, and government to push AI and cloud adoption.

At Anthropic, she is expected to work on the company’s India roadmap, build partnerships, and set up teams locally as operations expand.

Why India matters now

India has become an important market for global AI companies. The country has a large internet population and an active developer network, offering both reach and long-term growth potential. Over the past year, more businesses across industries have started adopting AI tools.

Anthropic’s decision to bring in a senior leader for India follows a wider trend. Several international tech companies are now investing in local leadership instead of running India operations from outside the country. With experienced senior executives in the Indian market, companies aim to lock in a focused and long-term approach.

Her life beyond work

Outside of her leadership roles, Ghose is known for marathon running. In an earlier interaction with Microsoft Stories India, she spoke about how long-distance running has stimulates her thinking. She said the sport teaches patience, discipline, and the importance of steady progress.