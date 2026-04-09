Outdoor party speakers under 20000 perfect for parties, travel, and gatherings

Written By Deepti Ratnam
Edited By: Deepti Ratnam| Published By: Deepti Ratnam|
Published: Apr 09, 2026, 03:31 PM (IST)
The boAt PartyPal 600 delivers 220W sound output with dynamic pixels and animated text display. It supports app control and includes a UHF wireless microphone for karaoke. The speaker offers up to 7 hours of battery life and has a guitar input for music sessions. It also features colorful LED lights and is priced at Rs 16,999.
The Portronics Iron Beats 5 Prime delivers 250W output with dual 8-inch subwoofers for deep bass. It offers up to 6 hours of playtime and includes a wireless UHF microphone for karaoke. The speaker supports Bluetooth connectivity and features bass boost technology. It also comes with wheeled design and LED lights, and is priced at Rs 12,799.
The ZEBRONICS Roxor speaker delivers 100W output and supports Bluetooth, HDMI ARC, optical, USB, and AUX connectivity. It features Dolby Audio for enhanced sound and includes a wireless UHF microphone for karaoke. The speaker also supports TWS pairing, LED lights, and recording function. It is priced at Rs 14,999.
The Zebronics Party Fyre 102 delivers 200W output with dual 25.4 cm full-range drivers for powerful sound. It offers up to 9 hours of playback and supports Bluetooth 5.0, USB, SD, mSD, and AUX connectivity. The speaker includes karaoke support with dual wireless UHF microphones and TWS pairing. It also features RGB lighting and 6-band EQ control, and is priced at Rs 14,999.
The Tribit StormBox Lava speaker delivers 80W output for loud sound and supports Bluetooth 5.4 for stable connectivity. It offers up to 24 hours of playback on a single charge. The speaker is IP67 rated, making it waterproof and dustproof for outdoor use. It also includes features like XBass, custom EQ, built-in mic, and TWS pairing, and is priced at Rs 13,999.
The Studiomaster Professional Muse 101 offers 100W RMS output for clear and loud sound. It supports Bluetooth connectivity and includes a wireless microphone for easy use. The speaker has a built-in battery along with USB and SD card playback options. It also features echo control and a trolley handle for portability, and is priced at Rs 17,400.
The JYX Party DJ speaker offers portable sound with built-in subwoofers for strong audio output. It provides up to 8 hours of playback and includes dual microphones for karaoke. The speaker supports Bluetooth, USB, TF card, TWS, and AUX connectivity along with mic and guitar input. It is suitable for home parties and small stages, and is priced at Rs 17,289.
The Alto TX408 delivers 350W power with an 8-inch driver for clear and strong sound. It supports Bluetooth connectivity and includes a built-in 2-channel mixer. The speaker provides line-level input suitable for DJs and musicians. It is designed for small venues and events, and is priced at Rs 18,990.
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