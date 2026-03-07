OPPO Reno 16 Pro Max could push Reno series into flagship territory

OPPO could be planning to add a new top-end model to its Reno lineup. Recent leaks suggest the upcoming Reno 16 series could include a device called the Reno 16 Pro Max. While the company has not confirmed anything yet, early details about the phone’s display, processor, and cameras have started to surface online. Also Read: Oppo Find X9 Ultra goes global: Is Oppo’s next flagship coming to India?

Reno 16 Pro Max could join the lineup

OPPO launched the Reno 15 series in China last November, and the lineup later arrived in India earlier this year. The Reno series usually gets refreshed every six months, which means the Reno 16 models could appear sometime around the middle of the year.

According to information shared by tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, OPPO may introduce a new "Pro Max" variant in the upcoming series. If accurate, this would sit above the standard Reno 16 and Reno 16 Pro models.

Display details tipped

The leak suggests the Reno 16 Pro Max could feature a 6.78-inch display. The screen is tipped to offer 1.5K resolution and use an LTPO panel, which helps adjust the refresh rate based on what is on the screen.

The display is also said to come with uniform bezels on all sides. According to the tipster, the device has been described as “super-sized,” which may indicate a slightly larger footprint compared to other Reno models.

Flagship Dimensity chip may power the phone

One of the more interesting claims in the leak relates to the processor. The Reno series has typically relied on upper mid-range chipsets, but the Reno 16 Pro Max may move closer to flagship territory.

As per the same leak, the phone could run on a flagship “N-1” Dimensity chipset. The exact model was not specified, but reports suggest it could be something like the MediaTek Dimensity 9400, which is a previous-generation flagship processor.

If this turns out to be accurate, the Reno lineup could see a noticeable shift in performance positioning.

Camera setup and other details

The Reno 16 Pro Max is also said to feature a 200MP main camera. Alongside this, the device may include a 50MP periscope telephoto lens.

Interestingly, the Reno 16 Pro is also expected to feature a similar telephoto camera, although it could run on a different processor. According to the leak, the Pro model may use the Dimensity 8500 chipset.