OPPO Reno 15c goes on sale today: Check price, offers, features, where to buy

OPPO Reno 15c is now available to buy in India. The phone is a mid-range addition to the new Reno 15 family and joins the Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro, and Reno 15 Pro Mini. It is is equipped with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip, a 50MP triple camera setup, and a 7,000mAh battery. Here’s everything you need to know about the Reno 15c, including its availability, price, offers, and features. Also Read: Realme may be cutting jobs in India amid OPPO restructuring, claims report

OPPO Reno 15c first sale details

The Reno 15c goes on its first sale today, February 5, through Flipkart, Amazon, mainline retail channels, and OPPO e-store. Also Read: OPPO Find X10 series could bring dual 200MP cameras across models: What we know

OPPO Reno 15c price in India, offers

OPPO Reno 15c is priced at Rs 34,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model costs Rs 37,999. It is available in two colourways – Afterglow Pink and Twilight Blue. Also Read: Oppo K14x launch date in India confirmed for February 10: Design, specs, cameras, price - all you can expect

Buyers can avail up to 10% instant cashback on credit cards with select bank partners and on UPI transactions. OPPO is also offering up to 6 months no-cost EMI options. Additionally, customers can avail Rs 3,000 exchange bonus on buying the Reno 15c. With the new phone, OPPO is also promising 180 days screen replacement at a nominal cost.

OPPO Reno 15c specifications, features

OPPO Reno 15c is equipped with a 6.57-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,372 pixels) AMOLED screen, offering 120Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage, up to 1400 nits peak brightness. The screen also features an in-display fingerprint sensor for security.

Internally, the Reno 15c runs on Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset paired with Adreno 710, up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For photography, the Reno 15c features triple rear cameras led by a 50MP main sensor with OIS. It accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro shooter. On the front, there is a 50MP selfie camera.

Under the hood, the Reno 15c packs a 7,000mAh battery that supports 80W wired charging. In terms of durability, the device comes with IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. Out of the box, the Reno 15c runs on Android 16-based ColorOS 16.