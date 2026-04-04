OPPO K15 Pro, K15 Pro+ India launch timeline leaked, what to expect

OPPO has already introduced the OPPO K15 Pro and OPPO K15 Pro+ in China, and now there are fresh hints about their India launch. According to recent leaks, both phones could arrive in India sometime this month, although the company has not confirmed anything yet. Also Read: OPPO K15 Pro, K15 Pro+ launched with cooling fans, up to 165Hz display: Price, specs

The update comes from tipster Debayan Roy, who has shared a possible timeline for the launch. Right now, this is still based on leaks, so the exact launch date could change once OPPO makes it official. Also Read: 6 upcoming smartphones in April 2026: OnePlus Nord 6, Realme 16, Oppo Find X9 Ultra, more

India launch timeline (expected)

As per the tip, OPPO could bring the K15 Pro series to India in the coming weeks. The phones were launched in China earlier on April 1, so the India rollout seems to be happening fairly quickly. Also Read: OPPO Find X9 Ultra global launch on April 21, Find X9s Pro camera details teased

There’s also a chance both phones could launch in India with the same features as the China models. That has been the case with several OPPO launches in the past, but there is no official confirmation yet.

What to expect from the K15 Pro series

If the Indian versions follow the China models, both phones will come with a focus on performance and battery.

One of the more interesting additions here is the built-in cooling fan. It is meant to keep temperatures in check, especially during gaming or heavy use.

The OPPO K15 Pro+ is expected to come with a 6.78-inch display with up to 165Hz refresh rate. The OPPO K15 Pro will likely feature a slightly smaller display and a 144Hz refresh rate.

On the performance side, the Pro+ may run on the MediaTek Dimensity 9500s, while the Pro version could get a Dimensity 8500 series chip.

Battery and camera details

Battery is where both phones stand out a bit. The Pro+ is said to have a big 8,000mAh battery with 100W charging. The Pro model may come with a 7,500mAh battery and 80W charging.

For cameras, both are expected to have a dual rear setup with a 50MP main sensor. OPPO seems to be keeping it simple here, nothing too complicated, just a setup for regular use.

Price and availability (expected)

In China, the K15 Pro starts at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs 40,600), while the Pro+ is priced at CNY 3,499 (around Rs 47,300). If OPPO sticks to a similar pricing here, both phones could fall in the mid to upper mid-range range.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

All of this is still based on early leaks, so the final pricing and launch details will only be clear once OPPO makes it official.