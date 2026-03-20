OPPO K14 5G sale starts today in India: Price, offers, specs and features

OPPO’s latest affordable 5G phone — the OPPO K14 5G — goes on sale today in India. The new K-series phone is equipped with a large 7,000mAh battery and features a 120Hz display. The device will be available through Flipkart in the country with bank offers and discounts. Here’s everything you need to know about the OPPO K14 5G, including its price, deals, specifications and features. Also Read: Huawei MatePad SE 11 India price confirmed after MatePad 11.5 reveal

OPPO K14 5G price in India, offers, sale details

The OPPO K14 5G is available to purchase through the OPPO online store, Flipkart, and offline retail channels in India. The pricing starts at Rs 17,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The higher configurations with 6GB RAM + 256GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage are available at Rs 19,999 and Rs 21,999, respectively. Also Read: Oppo A6s 5G launched in India with 6,500mAh battery, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 and fast charging

Buyers can avail up to Rs 1,100 instant discount on the OPPO website using credit/debit cards from Axis, Federal, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra, SBI and other banks. Customers can also bundle the OPPO Enco Buds 3 Pro for an additional Rs 750 on purchase of the OPPO K14 5G. Also Read: OPPO Find N6 launches with “Zero-feel” crease, 200MP Hasselblad cameras: Price, specs

The OPPO K14 5G comes in three colour options — Prism Violet, Prism White, and Icy Blue.

OPPO K14 5G specifications, features

The OPPO K14 5G features a 6.75-inch HD+ (720 x 1,570 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate, 100% sRGB colour coverage, 256 PPI pixel density, and up to 1125 nits of peak brightness.

Internally, the K14 5G runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip paired with ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

For photography, the OPPO K14 5G is equipped with a dual camera setup on the rear. It includes a 50MP main sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 2MP monochrome lens with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the phone features an 8MP f/2.0 camera for selfies and video chats.

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Under the hood, the OPPO K14 5G packs a 7,000mAh battery with 45W fast wired charging support. Other features include IP69 water and dust resistance rating, 3900mm² vapour cooling chamber, dual stereo speakers with up to 300% volume boost, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The K14 5G ships with Android 15-based ColorOS 15.