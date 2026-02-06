OPPO Find X9s tipped for India launch with new MediaTek chip: What to expect

OPPO is said to be working on its next flagship smartphone for global markets, including India. Recent leaks suggest the upcoming OPPO Find X9s could be among the first phones outside China to use MediaTek’s new Dimensity 9500s chipset. OPPO has not said anything officially about the phone yet, but recent leaks suggest it could arrive sometime around the middle of the year. Also Read: Realme may be cutting jobs in India amid OPPO restructuring, claims report

OPPO Find X9s launch timeline (expected)

As per a report by Smartprix, the OPPO Find X9s may launch in India in the second quarter of 2026. The phone is also expected to debut in other South and Southeast Asian including Singapore, Malaysia, and Vietnam. Also Read: OPPO Reno 15c goes on sale today: Check price, offers, features, where to buy

Leaks also suggest that OPPO may be eyeing a mid-year launch window, likely around the same time when other brands launch their flagships. At this point, there is no confirmed information on pricing or an exact launch date. Also Read: OPPO Find X10 series could bring dual 200MP cameras across models: What we know

Dimensity 9500s chipset details

One of the key points around the Find X9s is the chipset it is expected to use. The phone is tipped to be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9500s chipset, which sits slightly below the standard Dimensity 9500. The “s” variant is said to focus more on efficiency and sustained performance rather than peak numbers.

The Dimensity 9500s is reportedly built on a 3nm process and is expected to offer near-flagship performance with improved thermal control, which could help during long gaming sessions. In comparison, the China-exclusive Find X9s Pro is expected to use the regular Dimensity 9500.

OPPO Find X9s specifications (rumoured)

Leaks suggest that the global OPPO Find X9s may feature a 6.3-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. These display specifications are similar to what has been reported for the Find X9s Pro expected to launch in China.

On the camera side, the phone is tipped to come with a triple rear camera setup. This could include a 200MP primary sensor along with a 200MP periscope telephoto camera. If accurate, this would place the Find X9s among the higher-end camera-focused flagships in OPPO’s lineup.

Early reports suggest the OPPO Find X9s could pack a battery around the 7,000mAh mark, with support for wireless charging. Other expected features include a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and a full water-resistant build. Colour options such as Titanium, Orange, and Blue have also been mentioned.