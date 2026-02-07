OPPO Find X9s India launch confirmed with MediaTek’s Dimensity 9500s chipset

OPPO has confirmed that it will soon bring a new Find X series smartphone to India. The upcoming phone, called the OPPO Find X9s, will be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9500s chipset. The confirmation came during MediaTek’s recent Tech Day event in Delhi, where OPPO India executives acknowledged the India launch without sharing a specific timeline. Also Read: OPPO Find X9s tipped for India launch with new MediaTek chip: What to expect

OPPO Find X9s India launch confirmed

During the MediaTek Tech Day event, Goldee Patnaik, Head of Communications at OPPO India, confirmed that a Dimensity 9500s-powered OPPO phone will launch in India. Shortly after, it was clarified that the device in question is the OPPO Find X9s. While OPPO has not revealed the launch date or pricing yet, the confirmation puts an India launch firmly on the roadmap. Also Read: Realme may be cutting jobs in India amid OPPO restructuring, claims report

MediaTek also spoke about its new flagship chip at the event. Anuj Sidharth, Director of Marketing and Corporate Communication at MediaTek India and SEA, said the Dimensity 9500s is aimed at bringing flagship-level performance to a wider audience. Also Read: OPPO Reno 15c goes on sale today: Check price, offers, features, where to buy

Dimensity 9500s: What the chip offers

The Dimensity 9500s is a flagship chipset built on a 3nm process. It uses an all-big core CPU design, led by a Cortex-X925 ultra core, along with performance and premium cores. Graphics duties are handled by the Immortalis-G925 GPU, which is said to support features like ray tracing for gaming. The chipset also includes a dedicated NPU for generative AI tasks and supports advanced imaging features, including 8K Dolby Vision video recording. In terms of connectivity, it brings support for Release-17 5G along with improved Wi-Fi performance.

OPPO Find X9s specifications (expected)

As per reports, the OPPO Find X9s is expected to come with a 6.32-inch OLED display offering 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is tipped to run ColorOS 16 based on Android 16.

The device is said to pack a battery of around 7,000mAh, with some reports also pointing to support for wireless charging. On the camera side, leaks suggest a dual 200MP setup for the main and periscope telephoto cameras, along with a 50MP ultra-wide sensor. A 50MP front camera is also expected. The phone could be offered in colours such as Titanium, Orange, and Blue.

OPPO Find X9s launch timeline and markets

Based on current information, the OPPO Find X9s is expected to launch in the second quarter of this year. Apart from India, the OPPO Find X9s is also expected to launch in markets such as Singapore, Vietnam, and Malaysia. OPPO has not yet shared any official information on pricing or availability.