OPPO Find X9 Ultra may revive long-range zoom cameras: What we know

High zoom cameras may be making a return to smartphones, and OPPO appears to be bringing it back with its next flagship. The OPPO Find X9 Ultra is confirmed to launch globally in April, and early details point to a strong focus on long-range zoom. Also Read: Oppo Find X9 Ultra global launch confirmed for April: What to expect

10x optical zoom makes a comeback

OPPO has confirmed that the Find X9 Ultra will feature a 10x optical zoom camera. This is not something commonly seen on recent phones, where most brands have stayed around 3x to 5x optical zoom. Also Read: OPPO K14 5G sale starts today in India: Price, offers, specs and features

According to details shared by OPPO product manager Zhou Shijie on Weibo, the phone will use a 50MP periscope telephoto camera. It is expected to offer a 230mm focal length for 10x zoom and up to 20x “optical-quality” zoom. The setup is also said to include optical image stabilisation. Also Read: Oppo A6s 5G launched in India with 6,500mAh battery, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 and fast charging

New prism design behind the camera

One of the key changes is the use of a five-reflection prism system inside the camera module. This setup is different from the usual L-shaped periscope design seen in most phones.

The idea is to reduce the length of the camera module while still achieving high zoom levels. OPPO claims the new design brings the optical path down to around 29mm, compared to about 41mm in conventional setups. As per the company, this helps fit a 10x zoom camera into a smaller space, though the module itself could still be thicker.

OPPO is also said to have added some calibration and coating changes to improve image quality at higher zoom levels.

Camera setup and other details

Leaks suggest that the Find X9 Ultra could feature multiple high-resolution cameras. This may include a 200MP primary sensor, a 200MP periscope telephoto camera with lower zoom, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP front camera. The 10x periscope lens is expected to sit alongside these.

OPPO CEO Pete Lau has also said that building a 10x zoom camera inside a phone has been difficult, which is why some brands relied on external telephoto lenses. With this setup, OPPO is trying to bring that level of zoom directly into the phone.

Launch timeline and what to expect

OPPO has confirmed that the Find X9 Ultra will launch globally in April. Tipster Yogesh Brar has suggested that the launch could take place around April 20, with sales expected to begin in early May.

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If the leaked details turn out to be accurate, the Find X9 Ultra could be one of the few phones to bring back true long-range optical zoom, something that has not been common in recent flagship releases.