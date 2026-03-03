Oppo Find X9 Ultra goes global: Is Oppo’s next flagship coming to India?

Oppo has officially confirmed that its flagship Find X9 Ultra will finally make its way to the global markets later this year. And if you are wondering whether it will arrive in India or not, then the good news is that India is very much part of the plan. While the exact launch date is still under wraps, the announcement makes one thing clear that Oppo is finally taking its “Ultra” branding beyond China. Also Read: OPPO Find N6, Find X9 Ultra Launch Timeline Leaks Ahead Of 2026 Debut: What We Know

The Find X9 Ultra will join the existing Find X9 and Find X9 Pro lineup, but this one is expected to sit clearly at the top as the true flagship model. This marks the first time Oppo is expanding its Ultra model internationally. According to Oppo, the phone will feature its most advanced imaging system yet, developed in collaboration with Hasselblad. Also Read: Sony Introduces LYTIA 901: A 200MP Camera Sensor Built For Ultra-Premium Phones

Oppo Find X9 Ultra: What to expect

While Oppo hasn’t revealed the full specifications yet, early details suggest that imaging will be the highlight. If we look at the Find X9 Pro for context, it already packs a 200MP telephoto camera, along with 50MP primary and ultra-wide sensors. So naturally, expectations from the Ultra variant are even higher. Also Read: Oppo Find X9 Series Price Leaked AGAIN Ahead Of India Launch; All Details Here

Battery life is also expected to see a boost. Reports hint at a battery exceeding 7,000mAh, paired with fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging support. The Find X9 Pro already offers a strong mix of performance, display quality, and battery life. So for the Ultra to stand out, Oppo will need to go beyond incremental upgrades.

India Launch: What We Know So Far

Oppo has confirmed that the Find X9 Ultra will launch in global markets, which opens the door for India. Given that the Find X9 Pro is already available in India at Rs 1,09,999, it’s safe to assume the Ultra variant will sit at a higher price point.

The launch is expected later this year, possibly around the usual flagship cycle. More details are expected to roll out in phases in the coming months.