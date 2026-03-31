OPPO Find X9 Ultra global launch on April 21, Find X9s Pro camera details teased

OPPO has confirmed the launch date for its upcoming flagship phones. The OPPO Find X9 Ultra and OPPO Find X9s Pro are set to launch next month. The Find X9 Ultra will also go global on the same day, while the Find X9s Pro is expected to be introduced at the China event. Also Read: No more OnePlus stores? Brand moves online, expands service via OPPO

The company has already started teasing both devices, and most of the focus this time is around camera upgrades. Also Read: OPPO Find X9 Ultra may revive long-range zoom cameras: What we know

OPPO Find X9 Ultra, Find X9s Pro launch date

The launch event is scheduled for April 21 in China, where OPPO will host an imaging-focused event in partnership with Hasselblad. This is where both phones will be officially revealed. Also Read: Oppo Find X9 Ultra global launch confirmed for April: What to expect

The Find X9 Ultra will be introduced for global markets at the same time. Details around the wider availability of the Find X9s Pro are still not clear yet.

Camera remains the focus

With the Find X9 Ultra, OPPO is expected to push zoom performance further. The phone is said to feature a new telephoto system with up to 10x optical zoom. There are mentions of changes in the lens design, mainly to make long-range shots better than before.

The Find X9 Ultra is expected to use a 50MP sensor, along with some upgrades to image processing. There is also some talk around better calibration during production. Basically, the idea is to make sure the camera performance stays the same across units, instead of varying from phone to phone.

The Find X9s Pro, meanwhile, seems to be focusing more on resolution this time. It is expected to come with a dual 200MP setup, covering both the main camera and the telephoto. There should also be a 50MP ultra-wide sensor as part of the setup.

Find X9s Pro, Find X9 Ultra specifications (expected)

On the specs side, the Find X9s Pro is expected to feature a 6.32-inch OLED display and could run on the Dimensity 9500 chipset. It is also likely to pack a large battery, somewhere around the 7,000mAh mark, along with fast charging.

The Find X9 Ultra is also expected to come with a big battery, and there is a chance it could support wireless charging as well. Both phones are likely to include features like an in-display fingerprint sensor and better durability.

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Both devices have already been teased and are up for pre-orders in China. More details should come out closer to launch. The April 21 event should give a clearer picture of pricing, availability, and final specifications for both phones.