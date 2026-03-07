OPPO Find X10 Pro Max leak hints at unusual triple 200MP camera setup

Leaks about OPPO’s next flagship lineup have started appearing online. Early information suggests the Find X10 series could include three models – Find X10, Find X10 Pro, and Find X10 Pro Max. One of these phones, likely the Pro Max variant, is said to be testing a different camera setup. Also Read: OPPO Reno 16 Pro Max could push Reno series into flagship territory

Leak points to triple 200MP cameras

Tipster Digital Chat Station shared on Weibo that one of the phones in the Find X10 lineup may come with three 200MP cameras on the rear.

According to the leak, the phone could feature three 200MP cameras on the rear. This may include a 200MP main sensor, a 200MP telephoto camera, and a 200MP ultra-wide lens. The tipster did not directly name the device in the post, but the hints suggest that the setup is meant for the Find X10 Pro Max.

Ultra-wide sensor may be larger than usual

The ultra-wide camera in this setup is said to use a 200MP sensor measuring around 1/1.56 inches. That would make it larger than the sensors usually found in ultra-wide cameras on current smartphones.

The same tipster had previously claimed that OPPO is testing a new 200MP sensor that could be even larger, reportedly around 1/1.3 inches. This sensor may support technologies such as 4×4 RMSC (Rearranged Pixel Color Information) and UFCC (Ultra Full Color Capture). These are meant to help with colour accuracy and overall image quality.

It is not clear yet which camera will use that sensor. It is likely to be the primary camera, but this has not been confirmed.

Telephoto details remain unclear

The telephoto camera is also expected to use a 200MP sensor. For now, details about the sensor size or the company supplying it have not surfaced. If the leak turns out to be accurate, the Find X10 Pro Max could end up with three high-resolution cameras on the back.

Other rumoured hardware details

Beyond cameras, the Find X10 series could also be among the first smartphones to use the upcoming MediaTek Dimensity 9600 chipset. This detail has appeared in earlier leaks related to the lineup.

None of these specifications have been confirmed by OPPO so far. As with most early leaks, the details may change before the phones are officially announced. For now, the information suggests that OPPO may be testing a different approach for the cameras on its next flagship series.