OpenAI’s first hardware product may be AI earbuds called “Dime”

OpenAI is expected to step into consumer hardware later this year, and a new leak has offered some early clues about what the company's first product might look like. According to recent reports, OpenAI's debut device could be a pair of AI-powered earbuds, possibly branded as "Dime". While nothing has been confirmed officially, the information adds to growing speculation around OpenAI's hardware plans.

Earbuds may be OpenAI’s first device

The latest claims come from tipster Smart Pikachu, who says OpenAI's first hardware product is likely to be an audio-focused wearable rather than a standalone AI device. The product is said to be a pair of smart earbuds, internally referred to as Dime.

The name is said to appear in a patent filing linked to OpenAI that recently became public in China. Patent filings do not always turn into products, but they can indicate the direction a company is exploring.

If the leak is accurate, OpenAI appears to be starting with a simpler hardware product before moving on to something more advanced.

A simpler launch before a bigger push

According to the same source, OpenAI could launch a basic version of its hardware first, instead of going all-in on a more advanced AI device. The idea appears to be to test the waters with a lower-cost product that focuses on voice and audio-based interactions.

The earbuds are expected to offer a hands-free way to access OpenAI’s models, with a focus on voice interactions such as commands, responses, and general assistance, without relying on a screen.

Advanced device may be delayed

The leak also suggests that OpenAI’s more ambitious hardware plans could be facing delays. A phone-like AI device with onboard computing power is said to be affected by a shortage of high bandwidth memory (HBM), which has pushed up component costs.

Due to component availability and cost issues, OpenAI could launch these earbuds first, possibly in 2026. The more advanced, computing-focused device could follow later, once component availability improves and costs come down.

What OpenAI has officially said

OpenAI has already acknowledged that it is working on its first hardware product. Chris Lehane, the company’s Chief Global Affairs Officer, previously said that OpenAI plans to introduce its first AI device later this year. However, he did not share details about the form factor, features, or launch timeline.