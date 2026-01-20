OpenAI teams up with Apple’s former designer to launch its first AI device in 2026

OpenAI is planning to take a major step in the smartphone industry. Reportedly, the tech giant is entering into consumer hardware with its first device to be launched in the second half of 2026. The company is pushing its innovation beyond AI and software and planning to work on a physical product with advanced voice-first interaction.

OpenAI Collaborates with Ex-Apple Designer

As per leaks, OpenAI collaborated with the former Apple designer named John Ive and developing a smartphone. This decision came after OpenAI’s $6.5 billion acquisition of Ive’s AI hardware startup, io, in 2025. The device has been spotted with a codename “Gumdrop” and “Sweetpea”.

The collaboration is expected to bring several enhancements, including industrial design, hardware engineering, and manufacturing expertise. The AI leader aims to create a new category of AIA devices that are intuitive and user-friendly.

OpenAI New Smartphone in 2026

While e don’t have any official specifics, early reports indicate that the device is screen-free and comes with voice-first AI companion. Additionally, the tech giant plans to design the device that offers ambient interaction. The company wants it to majorly rely on voice commands rather than traditional apps or displays.

The upcoming device may take the form of a compact wearable object that possible resembles a small pod or pen. It is expected to weigh around 10 to 15 grams. It will be highly portable and users can easily carry it in their pockets or clip it to clothing or wear it on a neck.

Expected Features

One of the foremost features that is expected in this upcoming device is an integrated microphone and camera for environment awareness. Some reports also suggest that the device is expected to convert handwritten notes into text and will be able to sync it with the ChatGPT.

What OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Says

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has described the product as “shockingly simple,” emphasizing that it is not meant to replace smartphones. Nevertheless, it will act as a complementary device alongside phones and laptops. Company focuses on design philosophy and keeping it minimal. Yet there are several factors that are still challenging for the team, including privacy, personality design, and infrastructure.

Launch Timeline

OpenAI has opted Foxconn as the exclusive manufacturing partner for this AI-powered device. This move also reflects how OpenAI is moving away its production from China-based Luxshare. The factories are likely expected to be set up in Vietnam or the U.S. Reports also indicate that company’s initial aim is to produce up to 100 million units, however, its full availability may extend to 2027.