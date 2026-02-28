OpenAI signs Pentagon deal as Donald Trump blacklists Anthropic: Here's what happened

The AI rivalry just took a political turn. In a dramatic escalation, former US President Donald Trump ordered federal agencies to stop using Anthropic’s AI technology, directing a six-month phaseout and labelling the company a national security risk. The Pentagon followed up by designating Anthropic a “supply chain risk,” effectively cutting it off from military contracts. Also Read: 7 top AI skills to learn in 2026

And almost immediately after that decision, Sam Altman’s OpenAI stepped in. Also Read: “Work came with a price”: OpenAI senior engineer leaves over mental health

What triggered the fallout

The dispute reportedly centred around how the US military could use AI tools. Anthropic had maintained that it would not allow its models to be used for mass domestic surveillance or for fully autonomous weapons systems.

The Pentagon, however, insisted that AI vendors must allow their models to be used for any “lawful purpose.” When Anthropic refused to remove those restrictions, tensions escalated quickly.

Trump publicly criticised the company, accusing it of trying to dictate terms to the US military. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth later confirmed the blacklisting, stating that contractors working with the military could not continue commercial relationships with Anthropic.

Anthropic has said it plans to challenge the designation legally, arguing that its safeguards are about safety, not obstruction.

OpenAI moves fast

Shortly after the announcement, OpenAI confirmed it had reached an agreement with the Department of War (Pentagon) to deploy its models in classified networks. In a statement shared on X, Sam Altman said the deal includes safeguards. According to him, OpenAI maintains two core principles: a prohibition on domestic mass surveillance and ensuring human responsibility in the use of force, including autonomous systems.

Altman added that the Pentagon agreed with those principles and that technical safeguards would be built into the deployment. He also emphasised that OpenAI wants similar safety standards applied across AI companies working with the government. This isn’t just about one contract. It reflects a larger debate: Can AI companies set limits on how governments use their models?

Anthropic argued that current frontier AI systems are not reliable enough for autonomous weapons and that domestic surveillance crosses ethical lines. The Pentagon countered that it already operates within legal boundaries and does not need private companies imposing additional restrictions.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

With Anthropic facing a federal phaseout and OpenAI securing a Pentagon agreement, the rivalry between the two AI giants has now moved beyond product launches and into national policy. And as AI becomes more central to defence systems, this debate is unlikely to slow down anytime soon.