OpenAI planning 'Smart Speaker' with cameras, face unlock & more

OpenAI is said to be developing its first hardware. The company which introduced ChatGPT is currently experimenting with AI driven gadgets. Reportedly, the initial product might be a smart speaker that will have advanced artificial intelligence. This step indicates that OpenAI would like to develop not only software but also consumer hardware.

OpneAI Smart Speaker to Launch Soon

To recall, OpenAI hired former Apple designer Jony Ive to head hardware design. The tech giant subsequently acquired his design company (io). It is said to have a workforce of about 200 employees on new hardware projects.

How Smart Speaker will Work?

It is also reported that the next device may be fitted with an inbuilt camera. This would enable the speaker to know its environment. It might be capable of detecting objects that are placed close and recognizing users. The device was also capable of analyzing conversations that were taking place around it.

Besides responding to questions and conducting a conversation in the style of a regular AI assistant, the speaker can assist face recognition. Facial authentication may allow users to unlock the device or even make purchases as it is the case with current smartphones. This may enable voice and visual interaction to make it easier and quicker to shop.

How OpneAI Will Handle Privacy and Security

One major concern is privacy. This device could have almost listening abilities as opposed to traditional smart speakers who are activated by a wake word. It is reported to be able to follow ambient conversation in the room to get a better understanding of the user context.

As an example, it can identify whether one is making an exam or a meeting in the late night. Although it can enhance personalization, it also introduces concerns on collection of data as well as biometric security. OpenAI has not disclosed yet the ways it intends to handle user privacy and data protection.

Price and Launch Timeline

The smart speaker is not anticipated to be released earlier than the start of 2027. Reportedly, the device will sell at a price of 200 dollars to 300 dollars in the United States. This comes roughly to 18,000 to 27,000 rupees.

Other hardware products that are reportedly under development by OpenAI include smart glasses, a smart lamp, and an in ear audio device known as Sweetpea. The diversification by the company into hardware is timed, at the time when key technology brands are also targeting consumer devices powered by AI.