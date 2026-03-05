ChatGPT Plus users get surprise free month subscription when trying to cancel plan

Artificial Intelligence tools have now become part of our everyday digital work. Users now rely on AI chatbots for learning, writing, researching, image generating, daily productivity, and coding help. Out of all the tools, ChatGPT remains one of the most popular AI services, helping students, researchers, and developers in their work. Nevertheless, recent reports reveal that some ChatGPT Plus users are cancelling their subscription, and hence, they are being offered a free month to continue using the service.

OpenAI is offering a Free Subscription of One Month to ChatGPT Plus users

Rep[ortedly, several users have claimed online that they have received a free one-month offer while trying to cancel their ChatGPT Plus plan. As per posts shared online on platforms like Reddit, X, and LinkedIn, Plus users are witnessing the option of free one month subscription on their cancellation screen at the time when they were attempting to stop their paid monthly pan.

Report says that the message reportedly allowed users to continue using the paid plan for one more month without paying any fee. Nevertheless, it is still unclear how many users are receiving this message and offer or whether the deal is available to every Plus subscribers who tries to cancel the plan.

The move has finally drawn attention because it appeared at the time when OpneAI’s recent discussions related to Anthropic are coming to the limelight.

ChatGPT App Uninstallations

According to reports, the ChatGPT mobile app is seeing a sharp increase in un-installations in the United States. Sensor Tower, a market research and analytics company showcased that OpneAI app un-installations increased by about 295 percent in a single day on 28 February.

The rise in the uninstallation came after reports of OpneAI’s partnership with the United States Department of Defense began circulation online. This collaboration triggered discussions among users about how AI can play a major role in government and defense projects from now onwards. Some users reportedly decided to stop using the platform during this period.

Anthropic Started Seeing Growth

Rival companies like Anthropic started seeing growth after OpnAI’s collaboration with the United States defense government. Anthropic’s AI platform Chaude has seen an increase in downloads after announcing that it would not move forward with a defense partnership. The company said it had concerns about the proposed terms related to the use of artificial intelligence.

OpenAI vs Other Competitors

The AI market and its chatbot system has become one of the most competitive market these days. Companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, and more are constantly introducing new features and enhancements to keep users on their platforms. If the reports are accurate, the free one month plan for Plus members could be an attempt from OpenAI to retain its users on its platform.