OpenAI launches 'AI Safety Fellowship Program': Big opportunity for researchers and experts

To focus on AI safety and its positive uses, OpneAI has introduced a new Fellowship program for people who are interested in safe AI systems. The program is named the Safety Fellowship Program and is designed to bring together researchers from different fields. These experts and academics will work on improving the safety of advanced AI systems. Artificial Intelligence is growing at breakneck speed, and hence, safety related to this advanced system has become an important area of focus. The initiative from OpenAI is aimed at supporting research that can guide AI development in a responsible way. Also Read: Kids don’t need iPads, says OpenAI CEO Sam Altman: Recommends real world activities for children

What is the OpenAI Safety Fellowship Program

The OpenAI Fellowship Program is a new program open for wide range of applicants worldwide. The initiative is not limited to only AI researchers or experts. People from fields such as cybersecurity, social science, engineering, and more can also apply in this program. The company is mainly looking for candidates who can think fast & early, solve problems, and work on research projects. Also Read: OpenAI working on Spud AI Model: A big step closer to AGI breakthrough

People who will be selected will work with mentors and collaborate with other participants. Furthermore, the program offers both in-person and remote options. People will also get a shared workspace, available in Berkeley, California. However, you can also choose to work from home. Also Read: ChatGPT is turning into an app hub, can it rival Apple’s App Store?

Research Goals and Support

During the fellowship, participants are expected to work on useful research related to safety AI. These researches will include creating datasets, building tools, researching papers that can help the AI community. The goal of OpenAI is to produce meaningful outcomes by the end of the program.

The tech giant will provide financial as well as technical support to the fellows, including access to computing resources, stipends, and API credits. This will help participants to focus on their research without any limitations.

Eligibility and Selection Process

Notably, OpenAI designed the program in such a way that anyone can join it and it doesn’t require a fixed career path. Applicants from different backgrounds are encouraged to apply. However, they must possess strong research skills and the ability to complete their ideas.

The selection process required you to submit an application form and provide references. The company will review applications carefully before selecting the candidates.

Timeline and Application Process

The OpenAI Safety Fellowship will run from September 14, 2026, to February 5, 2027. The application is currently open and will close on 3 May, 2026. You can visit the official website and fill out the application form.

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Once submitted, applicants will need to wait for the results. OpenAI is expected to announce the selected candidates by 25 July.