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OnePlus Nord 6 specs, camera, battery and sale confirmed ahead of launch; ALL details here

OnePlus Nord 6 is launching on April 7 with a 9000mAh battery and a 165Hz refresh rate. Here's what all you will get.

Published By: Divya | Published: Apr 02, 2026, 05:05 PM (IST)

OnePlus Nord 6 launch

photo icon OnePlus Nord 6 is launching on April 7. Here is all you need to know.

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OnePlus is all set to launch its much-awaited mid-range Nord 6 in India. The debut is set for April 7 at 7PM, when the price will be officially revealed. However, ahead of the launch, OnePlus has revealed almost every detail, leaving only a couple of things to guess. From camera specs, sale to availability – here’s everything to know about the OnePlus Nord 6. news Also Read: 6 upcoming smartphones in April 2026: OnePlus Nord 6, Realme 16, Oppo Find X9 Ultra, more

OnePlus Nord 6 camera and other specs

OnePlus has made a microsite live on Amazon, which revealed several specifications ahead of the launch. The OnePlus Nord 6 is confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, along with the G2 Wi-Fi chip, which promises 3x internet speed. It is confirmed to get 12GB RAM LPDDR5X and 256GB storage UFS 4.1. news Also Read: OnePlus 13 now under Rs 58,000: A better buy than OnePlus 15?

For photography, the Nord 6 is said to feature a 50MP Sony main camera with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. On the front, it has a 32MP selfie camera. Moreover, the Nord 6 gets an OLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it packs a large 9000mAh battery with up to 26.9 hours of YouTube binge-watching sessions.

OnePlus Nord 6 sale and availability

OnePlus Nord 6 confirmed to go on sale starting April 9 at 12 PM IST. It will be available via Amazon for purchase.

OnePlus Nord 6 price guess

When it comes to price, the OnePlus Nord 6 is expected to be priced between Rs 35,000 and Rs 40,000, 91Mobiles suggested. For reference, know that the OnePlus Nord 5 was launched at Rs 33,999 for the base variant.

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It seems to get a price hike over the predecessor, just like the other models. However, the final price is yet to be revealed on the launch day.

OnePlus Nord 6 quick specs

Specifications Details
Processor Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
Additional Chip G2 Wi-Fi chip (up to 3x faster internet)
RAM 12GB LPDDR5X
Storage 256GB UFS 4.1
Rear Camera 50MP Sony main sensor (OIS) + 8MP ultra-wide
Front Camera 32MP selfie camera
Display OLED display, 165Hz refresh rate
Battery 9000mAh (up to 26.9 hours YouTube playback)
Sale Date April 9, 12 PM IST
Availability Amazon
Expected Price Rs 35,000 – Rs 40,000
Previous Model Price Nord 5 launched at Rs 33,999