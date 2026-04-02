OnePlus Nord 6 specs, camera, battery and sale confirmed ahead of launch; ALL details here

OnePlus is all set to launch its much-awaited mid-range Nord 6 in India. The debut is set for April 7 at 7PM, when the price will be officially revealed. However, ahead of the launch, OnePlus has revealed almost every detail, leaving only a couple of things to guess. From camera specs, sale to availability – here’s everything to know about the OnePlus Nord 6. Also Read: 6 upcoming smartphones in April 2026: OnePlus Nord 6, Realme 16, Oppo Find X9 Ultra, more

OnePlus Nord 6 camera and other specs

OnePlus has made a microsite live on Amazon, which revealed several specifications ahead of the launch. The OnePlus Nord 6 is confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, along with the G2 Wi-Fi chip, which promises 3x internet speed. It is confirmed to get 12GB RAM LPDDR5X and 256GB storage UFS 4.1. Also Read: OnePlus 13 now under Rs 58,000: A better buy than OnePlus 15?

For photography, the Nord 6 is said to feature a 50MP Sony main camera with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. On the front, it has a 32MP selfie camera. Moreover, the Nord 6 gets an OLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it packs a large 9000mAh battery with up to 26.9 hours of YouTube binge-watching sessions.

OnePlus Nord 6 sale and availability

OnePlus Nord 6 confirmed to go on sale starting April 9 at 12 PM IST. It will be available via Amazon for purchase.

OnePlus Nord 6 price guess

When it comes to price, the OnePlus Nord 6 is expected to be priced between Rs 35,000 and Rs 40,000, 91Mobiles suggested. For reference, know that the OnePlus Nord 5 was launched at Rs 33,999 for the base variant.

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It seems to get a price hike over the predecessor, just like the other models. However, the final price is yet to be revealed on the launch day.

OnePlus Nord 6 quick specs