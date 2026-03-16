OnePlus Nord 6 India launch tipped for April with OnePlus Turbo 6-like specs

OnePlus seems to have advanced the schedule of its flagship and mid-range smartphone series. The OnePlus 15 launched in India earlier than expected, and now the OnePlus Nord 6 is tipped to launch ahead of schedule as well. The previous OnePlus Nord 5 was debuted in July 2025, while the successor is expected to launch in April 2026, the latest leak suggested. Also Read: OnePlus 16 may fix OnePlus 15’s biggest weak spot

While OnePlus has not confirmed anything yet, tipsters and reports are beginning to paint a clearer picture of what the phone might offer. Here is everything that you should know. Also Read: OPPO, OnePlus smartphones could get price hike from March 16

OnePlus Nord 6 launch timeline and expected price

According to tipster Yogesh Brar, the OnePlus Nord 6 may launch sometime in April, with India expected to be among the first markets. The phone is expected to launch at a starting price of Rs 31,999. With upgrades expected for the Nord 6, the device may also see a slight price increase, though exact pricing details are still unclear. Also Read: OnePlus 16 may get Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro and 200MP periscope camera

What all does it expect to bring to the table?

Many of you have been asking about this.. OnePlus Nord 6 is launching soon.. Same specs as Turbo 6 price going up, see you early April.. — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) March 14, 2026

OnePlus Nord 6: Expected specs and features

Leaks suggest that the Nord 6 may share the specifications and features with the China-exclusive smartphone OnePlus Turbo 6, which was launched earlier this year. However, it’s nothing new as the tech giant has usually followed the same pattern.

Based on that, the OnePlus Nord 6 is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, which may also come with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. One of the biggest upgrades could be the display. The Nord 6 is expected to feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED panel with a 165Hz refresh rate. Another key highlight could be the battery. Leaks suggest the device may pack a 9,000mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging.

For photography, the Nord 6 may feature a 50MP primary camera alongside a secondary sensor. For selfies and video calls, the phone may include a 16MP front camera.

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With certification listings already appearing online and leaks continuing to surface, the OnePlus Nord 6 launch may not be far away.