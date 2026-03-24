OnePlus Nord 6 India launch set for April 7: Specs, price range, details

OnePlus has confirmed the launch date for its next Nord series phone in India. The OnePlus Nord 6 will launch on April 7 at 7 PM IST. The company shared the details through an official announcement, while listings on Amazon also confirm that the phone will be available for purchase through the platform along with OnePlus’ own channels. Also Read: OnePlus 15T launched with 7,500mAh battery, 50MP dual cameras in China: Check price here

OnePlus Nord 6 price in India (expected)

The Nord 6 is expected to sit in the Rs 35,000 to Rs 40,000 segment, based on leaks and reports. Also Read: OnePlus India CEO resigns amid company's shut down rumours in global countries

OnePlus Nord 6 design and colour options

From what has been officially teased and reported, the Nord 6 keeps a simple design. It has flat edges and a flat back panel, with a camera module placed in the top corner. The layout includes multiple camera rings along with an LED flash. Also Read: OnePlus shutting down in India, US, UK, EU, China? Know the TRUTH

The phone will be available in three colour options — Fresh Mint, Holographic Quick Silver, and Pitch Black. The silver variant appears to have a slightly different finish with a reflective border, while the other two options use a matte finish.

OnePlus Nord 6 display and performance

The Nord 6 will come with a 1.5K AMOLED display and a 165Hz refresh rate. It also supports high brightness and features like PWM dimming, which can help while using the phone in different lighting conditions.

For performance, the phone is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset. OnePlus claims this chip brings a noticeable jump over previous Nord models. Benchmark numbers shared by the company suggest the device can cross 2.5 million points on AnTuTu, although real-world performance will be clearer after launch.

The Nord 6 is said to support up to 165fps gameplay in titles like BGMI and Call of Duty Mobile, along with features like higher touch sampling rate and improved motion tracking.

OnePlus Nord 6 battery and charging

The phone is said to pack a 9,000mAh battery, which is larger than what is usually seen in this segment. OnePlus claims the phone can last more than a full day on regular use.

Charging is handled by 80W wired support. The phone also includes bypass charging, which is meant to reduce heat during long gaming sessions. Reverse wired charging support is also expected.

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What to expect

Based on what is known so far, the Nord 6 seems to focus mainly on performance and battery life. It will likely go up against phones from Redmi, Realme, Motorola, and Nothing in the same price range.