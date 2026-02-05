OnePlus Nord 6 could arrive later than expected: Here’s what’s changed

OnePlus Nord 6 has been doing the rounds across leaks and certification listings for a while now, but its launch may not be as close as earlier expected. New information suggests that OnePlus has pushed the timeline slightly, even though the device appears to be progressing through regulatory approvals. Also Read: Realme may be cutting jobs in India amid OPPO restructuring, claims report

Launch timeline reportedly pushed to April

According to tipster Yogesh Brar, the OnePlus Nord 6 is now expected to launch in April. This is a change from earlier reports that suggested a February or March launch. OnePlus has not officially announced the Nord 6 yet, nor has it commented on the updated timeline. Also Read: OnePlus Nord 6 could launch later than planned; Here’s what we know

Even with the reported delay, the phone has already shown up in certification listings across markets such as Malaysia, the UAE, and parts of Europe. These listings usually indicate that a global launch is being prepared, even if the final announcement is still some time away. Also Read: OnePlus 16 camera leak points to a major upgrade in zoom photography

The tipster also noted that there is currently no clear sign of a Nord CE 6. OnePlus typically launches two Nord models together, with the CE variant positioned as a more affordable option, but that does not seem certain this time.

Performance-focused Nord expected

Leaks so far suggest that the Nord 6 could be positioned as a more performance-driven phone than previous Nord models. The device was recently spotted on Geekbench, where it appeared with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and Android 16. If accurate, this would be a step up from the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 used in the Nord 5.

There is also rumour that the Nord 6 could be a rebadged version of the OnePlus Turbo 6 that launched in China. If that turns out to be true, the phone may end up offering hardware that is closer to what OnePlus usually brings in higher-priced models.

OnePlus Nord 6 specifications (expected)

Leaks so far suggest the Nord 6 could come with a large AMOLED display, likely around 6.78 inches, with 1.5K resolution and a refresh rate of up to 165Hz. Battery capacity is another area being talked about, with reports pointing to a battery as large as 9,000mAh. The phone is also expected to support 80W wired fast charging, along with reverse charging.

The Nord 6 is said to feature a 50MP primary camera along with a secondary rear sensor. A 16MP front camera is also expected for selfies and video calls. Other features that have been tipped include stereo speakers, an in-display fingerprint sensor, improved haptics, and an IP68 or IP69-rated design.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

Trending Now

How this compares to the Nord 5

While an April launch may feel like a delay, it would still arrive earlier than the Nord 5, which launched in July last year. The Nord 5 featured a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip, a 6,800mAh battery, and a 144Hz display.