OnePlus may be working on a gaming handheld with a different approach

OnePlus may be working on something beyond smartphones. A recent leak points to a possible gaming handheld, although the company has not confirmed anything yet. The information comes from tipster Digital Chat Station, who shared details about an “Android handheld console” currently in development. Also Read: Is OnePlus really shutting down in global markets? Here’s what’s actually happening

The brand has not been named directly, but multiple reports and online discussions suggest that the device could be from OnePlus. Also Read: OnePlus India CEO Robin Liu resigns? Exit comes amid restructuring rumours

Leaks point to a different approach

According to the tipster’s post on Weibo, the device may not follow the usual handheld console design. Instead of using physical buttons and joysticks, the device is said to focus more on a touchscreen-based setup. Also Read: iPad to OnePlus: 7 best tablets that I shortlisted before buying a new one under Rs 40,000

The idea is to improve multi-finger input, touch response, and latency, especially for fast-paced games like shooters. This likely means controls will be similar to what users are already used to on mobile games.

If that turns out to be the case, the device would be different from most handheld consoles, which usually come with built-in controllers.

Focus on performance and gaming

The leak also mentions system-level optimisation and performance tuning. The device is expected to carry over gaming-focused features seen on recent OnePlus phones, including high refresh rate support and improved touch response.

Games like PUBG Mobile and Delta Force are said to be part of the testing focus, which points to the handheld being designed mainly for mobile gaming titles rather than console-level games.

These are areas where OnePlus has been focusing in its recent phones, especially with gaming-related features.

Why a gaming handheld now

There are signs that smartphone brands are exploring new product categories. Rising component costs are one reason, and expanding into gaming hardware could be another way to grow.

Gaming handhelds have also become more common again, with more users picking them up alongside their phones. At the moment, most of these devices come from gaming-focused brands, not smartphone companies.

What remains unclear

There are still no details about the hardware, pricing, or launch timeline. It is also not clear whether the handheld, if it launches, will be available outside China.

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Since this is based on early leaks, things could change, or the device may not launch at all. OnePlus has not commented on the reports so far. Meanwhile, the company is reportedly exiting global markets, shifting focus to entry- and mid-range segments in India.