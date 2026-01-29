OnePlus 16 leak points to 240Hz screen, 200MP camera, and 9,000mAh battery: Check all details

The OnePlus 15 is still fresh in the market, but early chatter around the next flagship has already surfaced online. A new leak has shared a set of specifications linked to the OnePlus 16, giving an early look at what the company might be working on. As with most early-stage leaks, nothing is confirmed yet, and final hardware could change before launch. Also Read: 8 best Vivo X200T alternatives to buy under Rs 60,000

The information has been shared by tipster Debayan Roy, who posted the details online. OnePlus has not commented on the claims so far. Also Read: Cheaper than iPhone 17, but still premium: Check these top 6 Android phones

OnePlus 16 Specifications, Features (Leaked)

According to the leak, the OnePlus 16 could feature a flat LTPO OLED display with a 1.5K resolution. The panel is said to come from BOE and may support a refresh rate of up to 240Hz. If this turns out to be accurate, it would be a step up from the current flagship in terms of screen smoothness.

That said, how useful a 240Hz refresh rate will be in real-world usage remains unclear. Most apps and games are unlikely to take full advantage of it, and software tuning will play a big role in how the display behaves day to day.

On the performance side, the OnePlus 16 is tipped to run on a next-generation Snapdragon 8-series chipset, currently being referred to as the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro.

OnePlus has traditionally used Qualcomm’s top-end chips for its flagship phones, so this claim fits the company’s usual approach. Actual gains will depend on how the chip performs once it is officially revealed.

The leak also points to a major camera upgrade. OnePlus 16 could feature a 200MP main camera, along with a 50MP ultra-wide camera and a 50MP telephoto lens.

The phone is also said to come with a battery close to 9,000mAh. Charging support is tipped at 100W wired and 50W wireless. Other features mentioned include an IP69 rating, an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, and USB 3 support.

OnePlus 16 Launch and Availability (Expected)

There is a claim that the OnePlus 16 may launch only in China. OnePlus has not confirmed this. At this stage, all information comes from early leaks, and there is no official word from the company.