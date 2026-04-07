OnePlus 16 could fix its biggest weakness with 200MP zoom camera

OnePlus 16 is still so far from its launch; however, the leaks and rumours have been taking rounds on the internet for a while. The latest one seems to be a big upgrade for zoom shots. The OnePlus 16 is said to get an upgrade to a 200MP periscope camera. If true, this could be one of the biggest camera upgrades OnePlus has done in recent years. Also Read: OnePlus Nord 6 launching today in India: How to watch livestream, expected specifications

What all does it mean for you, and what else can you expect? All details here. Also Read: OnePlus Nord 6 specs, camera, battery and sale confirmed ahead of launch; ALL details here

OnePlus 16: What to expect

The leak comes from a source, Smart Pikachu on Weibo, which reads in translated text, “Realme’s 200MP imaging solution has appeared on OnePlus’s list, integrating resources to continue creating an all-around sub-brand.” This is a big upgrade considering the OnePlus 15’s 50MP telephoto camera. How will it result in real-life photography? That’s something we can know after the launch, but it is surely a huge upgrade on paper. The timing of this upgrade also makes sense as brands like Samsung and Vivo have already stepped ahead in zoom and camera consistency. A higher-resolution periscope sensor should help with better detail and cleaner long-range shots. Apart from the zoom camera, the rest of the setup is expected to stay almost the same, with a 50MP main and a 50MP ultrawide camera. Also Read: 6 upcoming smartphones in April 2026: OnePlus Nord 6, Realme 16, Oppo Find X9 Ultra, more

Beyond the camera upgrades, the OnePlus 16 is expected to be a usual flagship upgrade. The leaks and rumours suggest that the phone has thinner bezels on the front, and it could be even slimmer than the OnePlus 15. Under the hood, the phone may pack the next-gen Snapdragon chipset and a large battery setup. However, the final specifications are still unknown.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

Will the OnePlus 16 launch in India?

And that’s something we are all not aware of! The recent rumours about the company’s shift in strategy to an “online-first” model suggested that the tech giant will focus on the mid-range and budget phones, while skipping the flagship model. Well, how true it is or not is yet to be known in the future. Hence, you must take the information with a pinch of salt.