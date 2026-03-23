OnePlus 15T specs, price, processor leaks ahead of China launch

OnePlus is gearing up to launch its next performance-focused smartphone, dubbed OnePlus 15T in China. The smartphone manufacturer is expected to bring improvements in performance, battery, and camera in OnePlus 15T. Reportedly, the pre-orders are already live in China and users are now waiting for full details, including its specifications and price in India. Also Read: OnePlus 15T China launch confirmed for THIS date; India may get it as OnePlus 15s later

OnePlus 15T Launch Date

The OnePlus 15T is scheduled to launch in China on March 24 at 4:30 pm IST. The company has not confirmed whether it will host a full launch event or a simple announcement. The device is already listed for pre order in China, hinting that the official reveal is very close. After the China launch, the phone is expected to arrive in other markets, including India. Also Read: OnePlus 15T leak reveals battery, display and camera details ahead of launch

OnePlus 15T Specifications

Under the hood, the OnePlus 15T is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. This chipset is designed for fast performance and smooth multitasking. Also Read: OnePlus 15T Launch Date Leaked For China: What About OnePlus 15s?

The phone comes with a large 7,500mAh battery. This is bigger than most smartphones in this segment. It is expected to offer long usage without frequent charging.

For display, the device might features a 6.32 inch flat screen along with a 165Hz refresh rate. This makes scrolling and gaming smooth. The design might also includes a flat metal frame and a punch hole display for the front camera.

In camera department, the phone might come with a dual rear setup, including a 50MP main sensor and a 50MP periscope lens. The periscope camera supports optical zoom and improved image quality.

The phone will be available in multiple RAM and storage options. It is also expected to offer strong water and dust resistance ratings.

OnePlus 15T Price in India

The official price has not been announced yet. However, reports suggest that the OnePlus 15T will cost more than its previous model.

The earlier version started around Rs 39,000 in China. Based on this, the new model may start at around Rs 40,000 or higher in India. The final price will be confirmed during the launch.

OnePlus 15T Expectations

The OnePlus 15T is expected to target users who want strong performance and long battery life. With a powerful processor, large battery, and high refresh rate display, it aims to offer a balanced experience.

FAQs

When is the OnePlus 15T launching?

OnePlus 15T will launch on March 24 in China at 4:30 pm IST.

What processor does the OnePlus 15T have?

It is expected to feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

What is the battery capacity?

The phone may come with a 7,500mAh battery.

What is the expected price in India?

It may start at around Rs 40,000.

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Will it come to India?

Yes, it is expected to launch in India after China.