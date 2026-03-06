OnePlus 15T leak reveals battery, display and camera details ahead of launch

The OnePlus 15T has started appearing in leaks and teasers ahead of its expected launch later this month. While the company has not officially revealed all the details yet, some specifications have already surfaced through executive posts and benchmark listings. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, S26 Ultra launched globally: Price in India, specs and features

For now, the phone is expected to launch in China first. More information should become clear once the company officially announces the device. Also Read: Planning to buy Vivo V70 Elite? Check these strong rivals first

Display details shared by OnePlus executive

OnePlus China President Li Jie Louis recently shared a few details about the display on Weibo. According to the post, the OnePlus 15T will feature a 6.32-inch flat display. This is the same screen size that was used on the previous OnePlus 13T. The screen is said to have slim bezels on all sides and rounded corners.

Separately, tipster Digital Chat Station added that the display may support 1.5K resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate.

OnePlus 15T specifications (expected)

The OnePlus 15T was recently spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking platform with the model number PLZ110. The listing showed the phone running Android 16 and carrying around 16GB of RAM.

As per benchmarks for this device, it could run on a chipset that has similar or equivalent clock speeds to that of the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5.

OnePlus has confirmed that the device comes with a 7,500mAh battery. The OnePlus 15T will offer 100W wired fast charging support as well as 50W wireless charging.

It is likely that the device will have a bypass charging option, where the device can receive power directly from the charger and bypass the battery when performing heavy tasks such as gaming.

On the camera side, the OnePlus 15T is confirmed to feature a LUMO periscope telephoto lens on the rear. Company teasers also suggest that the camera bump will be smaller than before.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

Other features revealed so far include an upgraded 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and support for magnetic accessories. These may include chargers, cooling solutions, and protective cases. There will also be a number of dust and water resistant ratings associated with this device (IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K).