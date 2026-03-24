OnePlus 15T launched with 7,500mAh battery, 50MP dual cameras in China: Check price here

OnePlus has launched its latest flagship, the OnePlus 15T, in China, which joins the brand’s premium lineup and brings a mix of performance-focused features along with a noticeable upgrade in battery capacity. While the global launch is not confirmed yet, the phone is already being seen as a potential India-bound device, considering OnePlus’ recent trends. Also Read: OnePlus India CEO resigns amid company's shut down rumours in global countries

OnePlus 15T price and availability

The OnePlus 15T comes in multiple storage variants. The base model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage starts at CNY 4,299 (around Rs 58,000). Other variants go up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage, priced at CNY 5,699 (around Rs 78,000). Also Read: OnePlus shutting down in India, US, UK, EU, China? Know the TRUTH

The smartphone is available in three colour options – Healing White Chocolate, Pure Cocoa, and Relaxing Matcha. Sales in China begin March 25. Also Read: OnePlus 15T specs, price, processor leaks ahead of China launch

OnePlus 15T specifications and features

The phone features a 6.32-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and a refresh rate ranging from 60Hz to 165Hz. Under the hood, it is powered by a Snapdragon 8 series chipset, paired with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage. On the software side, the phone runs ColorOS 16 based on Android 16.

The OnePlus 15T comes with a dual rear camera setup, which includes a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP periscope telephoto camera with 3.5x optical zoom. This setup focuses more on usable zoom and clarity rather than just adding more lenses. On the front, you get a 16MP camera for selfies and video calls. The phone also supports 8K video recording.

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One of the biggest upgrades here is the battery. The OnePlus 15T packs a 7,500mAh battery, which is significantly larger than what we usually see in this segment. It supports fast wired charging and wireless charging, making it more practical despite the big battery size. OnePlus claims it can offer long hours of video playback on a single charge.