Oneplus 15T first look revealed with compact design and dual camera setup

OnePlus is planning to expand its smartphone lineup with a new device called OnePlus 15T. The tech giant is expected to unveil this device soon with power-packed features as the successor to the OnePlus 13T. Ahead of the official launch, the company has finally shared the first teaser image of the device in China. The image gives us an early look at what the design and camera layout could be of this upcoming device. Early reports also indicate that while OnePlus 15T might focus on a compact design, it will still be equipped with the flagship specifications.

OnePlus 15T Expected Features and Color Options

According to teaser image, the OnePlus 15T will have a compact body along with narrow bezels. It means, the upcoming device is following company’s small-screen flagship approach. The device has a flat back panel with rounded corners and a flat frame. It means the tech giant came up with a design that may help users hold the phone comfortably, without putting any major effort or burden on their hands.

The image showcases the OnePlus 15T in two color options, including Green with Matte finish and Darker Brown shade. Both colors have camera modules that match the overall body design.

Camera

Talking about the optics, the rear side of the phone includes a squircle-shaped camera module. As soon as we witness camera island, we find that there are two camera sensors placed side by side. In addition to this, an LED flash is positioned above the sensors. The makes the camera looks slightly raised, but does not appear very large.

The OnePlus 15T may include a new LUMO periscope telephoto camera, allowing users to click images with better zoom and clear long-distance photos.

Display and Design

Speaking about display, it is expected to feature a 6.32-inch flat screen, with company describing it as a small-screen panel with very think bezels on all sides. Focusing on clean front design, OnePlus has given narrow borders in OnePlus 15T.

Durability

In terms of durability, reports suggest the phone may include multiple protection ratings, such as IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K. This makes the device dust and water resistance.

Battery

Another major highlight of OnePlus 15T might be its battery capability with a large 7,500mAh. This is the bigger battery size than any other flagship and premium smartphones in market. Other than this, the device will support 100W Super Flash Charging and may include bypass charging as well. This will help in reducing heat during gaming or heavy use.

Expected Price and Launch Timeline

The tech giant might bring the device first in China and then later it may arrive in other markets. In India, the smartphone could reportedly be launch under the name OnePlus 15s. As for pricing, the device may be priced between Rs 55,000 and Rs 60,000 in India. Nevertheless, we don’t have anything official right now.